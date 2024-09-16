Injured Hiker on Champney Falls Trail

CONTACT:

Lt. Bradley R. Morse

603-744-5470

603-271-3361

September 16, 2024

Albany, NH – New Hampshire Conservation Officers responded to a call for assistance on the Champney Falls Trail on Friday, September 13. Ethel LaFlamme, 58, from Greene, Maine, was hiking with her husband and viewing the falls when LaFlamme slipped and fell, which resulted in a hip injury. She was unable to stand or walk. Her husband had to hike out because they had no cell phone signal. He summoned a passerby and requested that they call 911 for assistance when they get cell signal. The injury occurred at approximately 5:15 p.m. and 911 was notified at 6:50 p.m.

New Hampshire Fish and Game responded along with Conway Fire and Lakes Region Search and Rescue (LRSAR). LaFlamme was located 1.4 miles from the trailhead parking area. The first rescuers arrived at her location at 8:40 p.m. She was assessed and stabilized then transported by rescue litter to the trailhead parking area arriving at 10:35 p.m. Conway Ambulance transported LaFlamme to Memorial Hospital in North Conway for evaluation and treatment.

The public is encouraged to help support search and rescue activities in the state by purchasing a Hike Safe Card. New Hampshire Fish and Game also reminds hikers to prepare themselves before venturing out into the wilderness, including packing the ten essential items: map, compass, warm clothing, extra food and water, headlamp, fire starter, first aid kit, whistle, rain/wind jackets and pants, and a knife. For additional information, please visit www.hikeSafe.com.