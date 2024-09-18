South Florida Interior Designer Perla Lichi Celebrates 40 Years of Transforming Spaces

Perla Lichi enters her 40th year of professional interior design. Perla Lichi has designed in almost every interior style. Here's a living room fit for a king. Modern South Florida Penthouse interior design by Perla Lichi.

Perla Lichi commemorates this anniversary year with events, a new book and a new website.

Her joy of living. Her genuine love of people. Her passion for design and a desire to share this passion with everyone. That’s Perla!” — Recent Client Testimony

POMPANO BEACH, FL, UNITED STATES, September 18, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Perla Lichi, renowned interior designer and founder of Perla Lichi Design, is proud to announce her 40th year of designing interiors. With four decades of experience, Lichi has become a well-known entity in the world of luxury residential interior designers . She is known for her empathy with clients and understanding what they want, her versatility, and her ability to transform any space into a stunning masterpiece.Since 1984, when she started to design interiors, Lichi has worked on countless projects, from luxury homes and estates to condominiums, town homes, and light commercial spaces. Her unique approach to design, blending traditional, tried and true methods with the very latest technology and products, has earned her recognition and accolades from clients and industry professionals alike. She has received innumerable awards and accolades over the years. Lichi's work has been featured in many magazines and newspapers which are showcased on her website. These include Decorbook USA, Luxury Guide USA, Florida Design, Florida Decor, Metropolitan Home, The Miami Herald, The Fort Lauderdale Sun-Sentinel, and more. She has been interviewed about design by television and radio hosts from coast to coast. Lichi has an active social media outreach by which thousands of followers can follow her daily.As she reflects on her 40-year journey, Lichi is grateful for the opportunities and challenges that have shaped her career. "I am honored to have reached this milestone," she says. "We experienced a real estate downturn in the States that led to opening a showroom in Dubai in 2010 and welcoming over 20 grand projects from new clients in five countries. Ten years later, we made it through the pandemic when others couldn't. I am especially grateful for the trust and support of my clients, who have allowed me to bring their visions to life. I am also thankful for my team of talented designers and staff, who over these many years have been instrumental in the success of my business."To celebrate this momentous occasion, Perla Lichi Design will be hosting a series of events throughout the year. Lichi also recently released her seventh coffee table book, "You Can't Make This Up! Oh Yes I Can," featuring her latest designs. The book, available from her website. compares interior design and high fashion. An all-new, completely revamped Perla Lichi Design website will soon be released and will be updated with the latest news about the anniversary year. "You can learn more about me, how we work, and view almost all of my projects," says Lichi. "I warn you, there are quite a few projects you can look at that I have completed over these four decades. And many more to come."As she looks towards the future, Lichi remains committed to delivering exceptional design services and creating timeless spaces that reflect her clients' unique personalities and lifestyles. With 40 years of experience under her belt, Perla Lichi continues to be a force to be reckoned with in the world of interior design and especially in the world of modern luxury interior design . "As time goes by, design trends have evolved over the decades. We pride ourselves on evolving with these changes."For more information about Perla Lichi Design and their 40th-anniversary celebrations, visit their website at www.perlalichi.com Perla Lichi, ASID, is a Florida licensed (FL LIC. 1727) residential interior designer, with an office/showroom at 2101 NW 33rd Street, Suite 300 in Pompano Beach, FL. In addition to her residential work, Perla Lichi also designs light commercial and sacred spaces, including the Chabad of Parkland and the Chabad of Boca Raton. An honors graduate of the Art Institute of Fort Lauderdale, and professional member of the American Society of Interior Designers (ASID), Lichi has designed hundreds of residences in South Florida and other states. When business slowed down around 2009, she opened a showroom in Dubai, UAE, and eventually designed more than 20 ultra high-end luxury residential projects in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Johannesburg, South Africa, Kenya, and Guyana###

Perla provides clients with 3-dimensional digital renderings, but often hand sketches concepts when she is designing.

