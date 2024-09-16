It’s National Disability Voting Rights Week! Let’s Make A Plan to...

Dear Friends and Colleagues,

It is National Disability Voting Rights Week and it’s time for all of us to REV UP the Vote. What does REV UP mean? It stands for “Register! Educate! Vote! Use your Power!” Our goal this year, and every year, is to make sure that every New Yorker with developmental disabilities has the support and resources they need to use their power and make their voice heard at the ballot box.

As part of our REV UP activities for this week, OPWDD released the next segment of its podcast, Accessing Life, focused on voting rights and accessible voting. You can access it here. This segment will tell you what you need to know about voting in the upcoming elections and discuss your right to request an accessible voting method.

We’ve also prepared an updated Voting Rights Flyer that contains information about our upcoming elections and how to ensure everyone’s right to vote is respected and honored. Visit our Know Your Rights page for more information.

The most important message during National Disability Voting Rights Week is that your vote counts! Every voter needs a voting plan. That means being aware of registration deadlines, polling locations and hours. You can find these important dates at the Board of Elections website: https://elections.ny.gov/registration-and-voting-deadlines

Two great resources for voting information are the Self Advocacy Association of New York State and Disability Rights New York. In the Voting section on SANYS’ website, you’ll find a” Get Out the Vote Guide” SANYS prepared, as well as their My Plan to Vote Worksheet. In the voting section on the Disability Rights New York website, you’ll find additional resources, including “13 Things People With Disabilities Need to Know.”

As November approaches, we’ll send you reminders about exercising your right to vote. Still, this week is an excellent time to make your plan, mark your calendars and begin researching who you want to represent you locally, statewide, and nationally.

Let’s REV UP that Vote!

Sincerely,

Willow Baer

Acting Commissioner