Let's Talk About CAS/CANS Assessments: New Accessing Life Podcast...
"The CAS is a conversation. It's an assessor getting to know who you are, what you need, and how you can find supports to help you." - Veronica Crawford, Self-advocate reflecting on her CAS Assessment
On this episode of Accessing Life, Chester and BJ talk about two important assessments:
- Coordinated Assessment System (CAS)
- Child and Adolescent Needs and Strengths Assessment (CANS)
Learn what they are and how they work for you. You'll hear from someone who has used the CAS, and from the person who runs the CAS assessments at OPWDD.
Guests:
- Veronica Crawford, Self-advocate who shares her experience with the CAS
- Albert Pruett, Director, Bureau of Assessment Oversight and Coordination
"The CAS is a foundation and a starting point to create a life plan that can change over time with you. It will help understand your needs and inform decisions about your services, but it will not make those decisions." - Albert Pruett, Director, Bureau of Assessment Oversight and Coordination
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