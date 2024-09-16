Space Mission Systems Provider to Expand in Loudoun County

RICHMOND, VA — Governor Glenn Youngkin today announced that Optimum Technologies LLC, which provides space flight hardware design, manufacturing, integration and test, and other space mission systems services and program management, will invest $999,000 to expand its Loudoun County Satellite Manufacturing Facility. The expansion will create 40 new jobs.

“Optimum Technologies’ decision to expand its manufacturing facility in Loudoun County demonstrates the trust manufacturers have in Virginia,” said Governor Glenn Youngkin. “The company is a key component of the Northern Virginia aerospace industry, and we are gratified to see this investment.”

“Virginia is a prime location for aerospace companies,” said Secretary of Commerce and Trade Caren Merrick. “I congratulate Optimum Technologies on this investment. This investment reinforces Northern Virginia as a key aerospace hub that offers the infrastructure for developing and manufacturing new technologies.”

“OpTech continues to expand due high growth in the space sector,” said executive vice president of OpTech Timothy Rumford. “We have seen great demand for our hardware and services and have outgrown our original SMF that was opened in 2022. Our new facility will give us approximately 5 times the capacity and help continue our growth plans and, in turn, help support our nation’s needs for rapid and low-cost access to space.”

“The expansion of Optimum Technologies represents a significant investment in our community and underscores Loudoun’s commitment to fostering a diverse economy where innovation thrives,” said Chair of the Loudoun County Board of Supervisors Phyllis Randall. “Our county’s skilled and dynamic workforce continues to attract and support high-tech companies like Optimum, ensuring that Loudoun remains a leading destination for companies to grow, succeed, and contribute to our economic landscape.”

"Optimum Technologies’ investment in our region is a welcome one and demonstrates our commitment to innovation, job creation, and economic development,” said Senator Suhas Subramanyam. “I will continue to champion growing business and investment in our region as we further establish Loudoun as one of the best places to do business in the world."

“It’s no secret that Loudoun County is among the nation’s best places for business, and Optimum Technologies’ near million-dollar expansion is just another example of that prowess,” said Delegate Atoosa Reaser. “From the superior education provided in Loudoun County Public Schools and from local colleges like the Northern Virginia Community College, to the incredible support provided by local business partners, Loudoun’s workforce development pipeline is unmatched and continues to be an attraction to growing businesses.”

Founded in Virginia in 2015, Optimum Technologies is a professional technical services company specializing in aerospace solutions related to satellite, ground, and mission systems engineering. Most staff members hold active Top Secret security clearances, and the company has a diverse portfolio of customers, including U.S. Department of Defense, civil, and commercial contracts. The Optimum Technologies team includes space industry experts specializing in full lifecycle support, from initial concept development to final mission disposition.

The Virginia Economic Development Partnership worked with Loudoun County to secure the project for Virginia and will support Optimum Technologies’ job creation through the Virginia Jobs Investment Program. As a business incentive supporting economic development, VJIP reduces the human resource costs of new and expanding companies and provides consultative services and funding to companies creating new jobs in order to support employee recruitment and training activities. VJIP is state-funded demonstrating Virginia’s commitment to enhancing job opportunities for citizens.