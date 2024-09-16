CompoSecure’s Pioneering Security and Innovative Payment Solutions Win Two Prestigious Awards

Company honored for innovative design and cutting-edge technology, and Arculus recognized for leading security capabilities at the Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards by The Digital Banker

SOMERSET, N.J., Sept. 16, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CompoSecure, Inc. (Nasdaq: CMPO), a leader in metal payment cards, security, and authentication solutions, today announced its recognition at The Digital Banker’s Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards in two key categories for products that transform the global payments ecosystem through innovative design and cutting-edge technology.



“Innovation and security are the core of everything we do,” said Adam Lowe, Chief Innovation and Product officer for CompoSecure. “The Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards reflect our team's commitment to delivering groundbreaking solutions that drive trust, differentiation and value for our customers in the evolving payments landscape.”

CompoSecure won awards for its products in the following categories:

Best Security Initiative: Arculus by CompoSecure – Arculus offers a custom digital security solution to protect customer assets and authenticate users to address the rising threat of fraud and identity theft. The solution was recognized for its innovative passwordless technology, strengthening security while reducing fraud risks and operational costs. Best Payments Solution by a Vendor: Echo Mirror™ Card – The Echo Mirror™ Card stands out for its blend of sustainability, security and sleek design. Its use of 65% recycled materials, its reflective aesthetic and its ability to enhance user engagement and loyalty earned the title of a leading innovative payment solution.

The Digital Banker’s Global Cards & Payments Innovation Awards celebrate companies and leaders that are reshaping the global payments landscape. These awards honor organizations shaping the future of payments through innovative solutions and leadership in modernizing payment infrastructures. The Digital Banker Awards are accolades of excellence and distinction, attributed to outstanding players and provide unbiased and objective benchmarks for the global industry.

About CompoSecure

Founded in 2000, CompoSecure (Nasdaq: CMPO) is a technology partner to market leaders, fintechs and consumers enabling trust for millions of people around the globe. The company combines elegance, simplicity and security to deliver exceptional experiences and peace of mind in the physical and digital world. CompoSecure’s innovative payment card technology and metal cards with Arculus security and authentication capabilities deliver unique, premium branded experiences, enable people to access and use their financial and digital assets and ensure trust at the point of a transaction. For more information, please visit www.CompoSecure.com and www.GetArculus.com.

