WASHINGTON, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Automated Health Systems (AHS) , a national health services management company, helps countless individuals and families access public healthcare by working closely with state and local governments. AHS manages comprehensive public health initiatives and specializes in enhancing service delivery for vulnerable populations dependent on these primary resources.

Dr. Moses Haregewoyn , the president of AHS, has been vital in the company’s growth and success. With more than three decades of experience in healthcare management, Dr. Haregewoyn oversees the organization's strategic direction while maintaining the vision of its founder and its core mission of serving and improving healthcare accessibility while remaining central to all operations.

His background includes a PhD in Organizational Behavior, an MBA, and advanced degrees in Sociology and Public Health. This knowledge has allowed him to guide AHS in building partnerships with government agencies and implementing creative solutions tailored to diverse community needs.

His passion for inspiring the workforce through ethical leadership and bringing forward outstanding contributions from the employees led to the publication of “Leadership - An Incumbent of Faith.” An already published author, this book represents the standard applied by which Dr. Haregewoyn leads his team of experienced professionals.

“Making services accessible is about clarity,” Dr. Haregewoyn says. “At AHS, we strive to make sure that our systems are efficient and inclusive, addressing the unique needs of every individual we serve.”

AHS has gained recognition for building technology that makes public health services easier to access. One example is its Integrated Eligibility System, which brings several benefit programs together on a single platform. This setup has significantly shortened application timelines, reducing the wait from weeks to just a few days.

The Predictive Analytics Dashboard helps agencies forecast enrollment surges. During the pandemic, this tool helped three state partners anticipate a 38% increase in Medicaid applications, preventing processing backlogs.

“Our ability to adapt quickly during challenging times reflects the dedication of our team and our commitment to those who rely on us,” When the pandemic disrupted in-person services, AHS’s collective leadership guided the internal corporate terrain through several rapid changes that kept critical operations on track. In just two weeks, the organization transitioned 85% of its staff to remote work without interrupting key services.

AHS maintained 99.7% service continuity during that time, even as demand surged. Its digital eligibility system allowed more than 200,000 applications to be processed remotely, offering consistent access when face-to-face meetings were no longer possible.

The Compliance Monitoring System automates reporting, reducing administrative burdens by 15,00 staff hours annually. AHS’s Remote Eligibility Platform connects applicants with caseworkers through secure video conferencing–a system now adopted by seven states. “We are honored to partner with states like Wyoming, Maryland, and Missouri in delivering world-class services that reflect their commitment to modernization and excellence,” Dr. Haregewoyn shares.

AHS’s leadership team has been instrumental in developing culturally sensitive outreach materials and user-friendly digital systems that help bridge knowledge gaps and connect individuals with vital healthcare resources. These efforts are particularly impactful for underserved communities, a focus emphasised as a cornerstone of AHS’s mission.

AHS is preparing for future expansion due to the increasing demand for public healthcare services. Industry reports forecast steady growth through 2029, and the company is poised to meet this by offering reliable tools and services that strengthen individuals and agencies.

The company’s national growth reinforces the importance of strong leadership in public health management. The Automated Health Systems leadership team guarantees that the company’s efforts to support communities nationwide remain steadfast by building effective systems that make healthcare accessible.

