Competing for Rogers $1M Prize: Top Performers from Tonight’s Episode of Canada’s Got Talent
– Stream tonight’s episode of CGT on Citytv+. New episodes every Tuesday on Citytv and Citytv+ –
– Interviews available by request –
– Download photography from tonight’s episode here –
TORONTO, April 15, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Key moments from tonight’s episode of Canada’s Got Talent, include:
- Dance crew TWOFOURSEVEN (Vancouver, BC) delivered impressive choreography in a hip-hop routine, earning them a well-deserved standing ovation.
- BRIANNA MONTEROSSO (St. Catharine’s, ON) surprised her mother at work with a FaceTime from Shania Twain and Howie Mandel, inviting her to watch her daughter audition. Sitting at the judges’ desk, mother Jeanie watched her daughter Brianna perform a tear-jerking cover of “You Are The Reason” by Callum Scott.
- Daughter of Tommy Chong, PRECIOUS CHONG (Toronto, ON) brought the house down with her stand-up comedy routine, filling the room with laughter.
- Lindsay Ell hit her Golden Buzzer for American Idol alumni, NICOLINA (Vaughan, ON), who dazzled the judges with an original song.
Rogers is once again providing the winner of Canada’s Got Talent with a life-changing prize of $1M (plus $50 from Howie Mandel) – the biggest cash prize in Canadian television history, plus financial advice from CIBC. And that’s not all! Every Golden Buzzer recipient will receive $25,000 (totaling $150,000), courtesy of CIBC, to help realize their ambitions.
Tonight’s Performances (Tuesday, April 15)
TWOFOURSEVEN – Dance
Vancouver, BC
Check Out TWOFOURSEVEN’s Performance
BRIANNA MONTEROSSO – Singer/Musician
St. Catharine’s, ON
Check Out BRIANNA MONTEROSSO’s Performance
LLOYD FARLEY – Comedy
Calgary, AB
PRECIOUS CHONG – Comedy
Toronto, ON
Check Out PRECIOUS CHONG’s Performance
JANICLE FILIBUSTER – Singer/Musician
Calgary, AB
PAT MEYER – Variety
OKA, QC
TAPE FACE – Variety
Las Vegas, NV
Check Out TAPE FACE’s Performance
NICOLINA – Singer/Musician
Vaughan, ON
Check Out NICOLINA’s Performance
**COMING UP**
A Sneak Peek at Next Week’s Contestants (Tuesday, April 22)
HEAVEN’S SOUND – Vocal Group
Toronto, ON
FRANK MOYO – Singer/Musician
Toronto, ON
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
HUNISH PARMAR – Variety
Saskatoon, SK
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
THE SECRET – Magic
Toronto, ON
ALISTAIR OGDEN – Comedy
Port Moody, BC
CGT.Citytv.com / YouTube
MIKAEL TAIEB – Variety
Kleinburg, ON
SAINT STELLA – Variety
Toronto, ON
MARCOS AND MARCEL – Variety
Georgia, USA
JOEY ARRIGO – Dance
Toronto, ON
Canada’s Got Talent is produced by MEM Inc., and Fremantle, in association with Citytv, a division of Rogers Sports & Media based on the Got Talent format owned by Fremantle and SYCO Entertainment.
Social Media Links
Canada’s Got Talent on Instagram
Canada’s Got Talent on TikTok
Canada’s Got Talent on YouTube
Canada’s Got Talent on Twitter
Canada’s Got Talent on Facebook
Hashtag: #CGT
Official CGT Destination: https://CGT.Citytv.com/
Citytv on Instagram
Citytv on Twitter
Citytv on Facebook
Rogers Sports & Media on Twitter
For interview opportunities, please contact:
Citytv – Alessia Staffieri, Alessia.Staffieri@rci.rogers.com, 647.262.8412
Unit Publicists – Erin Richards, erin@hypepr.ca, 416.627.5728
Brigitte Kenny, brigitte@hypepr.ca, 647.967.3272
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.