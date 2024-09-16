Pickcel's InstaStream and Wallcraft Are Set to Change the Scope of Digital Signage

Pickcel at InfoComm India 2024 Live streaming solution- InstaStream Video wall solution- Wallcraft

Our core vision has always been engineering change in a tech-savvy world. With these two solutions, we are improving ease of use without compromising creativity or quality.” — Rajesh Bhattacharjee, Co-founder and CEO

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / --Pickcel, a leader in digital signage solutions, has announced its two recent innovations: InstaStream and Wallcraft. Known for its commitment to democratizing modern marketing, Pickcel is confident that these solutions will redefine how businesses engage their audiences across industries.At the recent InfoComm India 2024 in Mumbai, Pickcel made its debut and showcased InstaStream and WallCraft to great reviews. Businesses looking to improve their visual communication were particularly drawn in by the potential of these tools to elevate their marketing efforts.Today, the appetite for content grows exponentially with the complexities of engagement. There is a blaring need for flexibility and unorthodox engagement potential. Pickcel’s solutions hold a few keys to open doors for business owners.InstaStream is an easy-to-use platform that simplifies broadcasting of live events. It does away with the technical hitches, allowing users to stream content directly from the comfort of their mobile phones, HD cameras, or laptops to their digital signage screens anywhere on the globe. Live streaming is known to engage viewers 10-20 times more than pre-recorded content. With InstaStream , businesses can capture their audiences' attention in real-time. Thus making it ideal for corporate events, retail advertising, or educational announcements. Additionally, InstaStream integrates ads, promotions, and other informative content alongside the live-streaming content.Pickcel's Wallcraft is an ally for people looking to invest in large-scale digital signage displays without the hefty price tag of complex hardware. Video walls are great but costly and often difficult to manage. Wallcraft sorts this issue by offering an interface to create, customize, and manage stunning video walls in symmetric and asymmetric screen orientations. Moreover, it ensures content synchrony across multiple screens, allowing users the flexibility to switch modes between a unified video wall and individual screens. With this level of convenience and high-quality display without the need for expensive technology, Wallcraft can change the face of retail, hospitality, and entertainment venues.The Pickcel team is confident that with the tools' focus on accessibility, affordability, and engagement, they will be instrumental in changing the scope of digital signage. To experience these solutions in action, visit their website or, even better, get in touch to request a free demo.About Pickcel:Pickcel is a global digital signage software brand with solutions impacting various industries, such as retail, hospitality & food service, corporate, education, healthcare, and conveyance. The company is headquartered in Bangalore (India). With an excellent portfolio of more than 5500+ clients, the name is trusted by SMBs and multinational brands alike. Radisson, Etisalat, Mercedes, Amazon, Decathlon, and NEC, are some of their notable clients. The Pickcel software currently powers 100,000+ screens across 30 countries, making it one of the world's fastest-growing digital signage software companies. The brand has several partnership programs and is always looking for collaborations with regional brands.

