NECANN’s Michigan Cannabis Convention in Grand Rapids September 20-21

NECANN features B2B networking and educational speakers See the latest and greatest innovations and companies in the cannabis Industry Cannabis Industry experts cover every aspect of the cannabis industry

Over 100 cannabis industry exhibitors and 60 expert speakers highlight the two-day B2B event.

GRAND RAPIDS, MI, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Media Contact: Marc Shepardmarc@necann.com | 508-964-1074NECANN’s Michigan Cannabis Convention in Grand Rapids September 20-21NECANN’s first Michigan Cannabis Convention presented by All Star Brands will be held September 20-21 at DeVos Place in Grand Rapids. The B2B event is a resource for the local cannabis industry and includes three speaker tracks focused on education, business, and opportunities in Michigan. The two-day event is highlighted by two keynote speakers: actor/comedian turned cannabis farmer Jim Belushi, and Brian Hanna, Executive Director of the Cannabis Regulatory Agency.In addition to the educational component of the two-day event, 100+ businesses will be exhibiting the latest in cannabis products and services, with over 3,000 cannabis industry professionals expected to attend. The exhibit hall floor is open both Friday and Saturday from 10am to 3pm with displays, demonstrations and networking. A number of networking mixers surround the convention headlined by the Official NECANN after party, hosted and produced by Cannababe, as well as events by Ashe Lounge and Falling Leaves."Like all NECANN events, the Michigan Cannabis Convention is individually designed for this state's cannabis market, giving a real opportunity for local industry leaders, advocates, entrepreneurs, career and knowledge seekers, and the canna-curious to come together to learn and meet the people paving the way for this exciting new industry,” said Marc Shepard, Founder and President of NECANN. “In a strong cannabis market like Michigan, it’s a timely opportunity for operating and new businesses alike to engage with and learn from consumers, promote their businesses, and promote their products.”Location: DeVos Place, Grand Rapids MIHours: Friday: 10am-3pm | Saturday: 10am-3pmTickets(21+): $30 for one-day pass; $50 for two-day passAbout NECANN: Since 2014, NECANN has hosted the largest, most comprehensive cannabis industry event series in the country. Our annual schedule includes conventions in New Jersey, New York, Massachusetts, Vermont, Illinois, Maryland, and Connecticut, making it the largest series in the country. Information for NECANN events is available online at www.necann.com # # #

NECANN Cannabis Conventions

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.