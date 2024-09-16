Digitisation in hospitals: Faster processes and fewer human errors thanks to modern RFID and scanner technology

Modern medical scanner from DENSO WAVE

The modern medical scanners and data capture solutions from DENSO WAVE speed up processes, lighten the workload of medical staff, and reduce the risk of errors.

DüSSELDORF, GERMANY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Staff shortages, rising energy prices, documentation costs and financial bottlenecks - hospitals are faced with an increasing number of challenges. The guarantee of reliable and high-quality medical care appears to be increasingly jeopardised and is the subject of intense public debate. Against this backdrop, digitization in general and the use of modern scanner technology for data capture in particular offer great potential for positive changes, relieving the burden on hospitals and medical staff and improving and ensuring safer patient care.DENSO WAVE EUROPE, part of the Toyota Group, offers a wide range of solutions for data capture in the healthcare sector consisting of high-performance scanners and data capture devices that are used to read codes from patient wristbands, medicines, blood bags and electronic patient records without errors - even if they are damaged. As usual, DENSO's main focus here is on quality and the accuracy of the captured data, because in healthcare, the absolute accuracy of the data used is crucial for the treatment and well-being of patients. Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners and various models of the QR code can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/ In addition to the applications mentioned above in patient care and medication management, many other areas in hospitals benefit from digital data capture.Reliable stocktaking in just a few seconds thanks to modern RFID technologyFor example, medical inventory management is one of the most important areas in hospitals. The biggest challenge here is the precision of data capture on the one hand and the time factor on the other. Inventory checks are often still carried out manually, but this procedure is not only time-consuming but also prone to human error and inaccuracies. In the worst-case scenario, this can lead to life-threatening situations, for example, if certain medicines or medical tools are not recorded and therefore not restocked. If digital solutions are used for stocktaking instead of manual checks, inventories can be reliably recorded in just a few seconds, thereby speeding up shift changes - both in hospitals and in ambulances. Another advantage is that the use of modern technology enables asset tracking of beds and wheelchairs, for example.DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, offers special barcode scanners and RFID scanners for fast, secure stocktaking in hospitals, such as the SP1 High Speed UHF RFID Scanner, which can be easily used with smartphones, tablets or smart devices from DENSO, part of the Toyota Group. With a range of up to 13 metres and a reading speed of 700 tags per second, the SP1 scanner has an exceptionally high performance. It also reduces the physical strain on medical staff, as the cross-dipole antenna with horizontal and vertical switching allows RFID tags to be read from any angle. Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners and various QR code models can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu /en/.Optimised surgical procedures and digital laboratory managementOther potential applications can be found in the operating theatre and hospital laboratory. The manual recording and storage of sample information and test results is very time-consuming, labour-intensive and error-prone. By using modern scanner technology, data capture can be significantly accelerated and at the same time made more precise, as samples can be clearly identified through the digital and more secure reading of barcodes. This improves traceability and minimises the susceptibility to errors.The medical scanners from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, such as the SC1-QB hand-held scanner, have been developed specifically for use in laboratories and operating theatres.The body is seamlessly manufactured from high-quality plastic. Its smooth surface is antimicrobial in accordance with the JIS Z 2801 standard, is easy to clean and withstands regular disinfection. The SC1-QB is wirelessly connected to its base station via Bluetooth. The battery for operating the SC1-QB is also charged wirelessly via the base station in less than three minutes. Work interruptions due to empty batteries are therefore a thing of the past. The wireless charging function uses magnets and makes it possible to simply place the device on the charger. The main unit weighs only 130 g and the compact design allows easy, space-saving installation on a medical trolley.All medical scanners from DENSO WAVE, part of the Toyota Group, also have a Bluetooth or WiFi function so that hospitals can connect the scanners directly to their internal management system or inventory software. This ensures that the captured data is available in real time - because in hospitals, sometimes every minute counts.Information on DENSO WAVE, mobile computers, Auto-ID solutions, handhelds, scanners and various QR code models can be found at https://www.denso-wave.eu/en/ DENSO WAVE EUROPE GmbHParsevalstraße 9 APhone: +49 (0) 211 540 138 40Managing Director:Nobuyuki TamakiTheo RappoldtMarketing Communication SpecialistMerle-Marie KoskePhone: +49 (0) 211 540 138 63Email: merle.marie.koske(at)denso-wave.euWebsite:Press Contact:PPR HamburgRafael R. Pilsczek, M. A.Koboldweg 52D-21077 HamburgPhone: +49 (0) 40 32 80 89 80Mobile: +49 (0) 170 310 79 72DENSO WAVE is a global provider for high quality Auto-ID solutions helping businesses in retail, logistics and healthcare to improve their stock management, have full data transparency and accelerate processes along the supply chain.As the inventor of the QR Code– a technology that has revolutionized the way data is stored and accessed – DENSO strives for nothing less than perfection. DENSO WAVE hardware and software solutions are therefore tested extensively before being available at the market. This way the company ensures that users in retail, logistics and healthcare can fully focus on their tasks without having to worry about the technologies’ functioning.DENSO WAVE solutions range from premium RFID readers and software, handheld terminals / mobile computers and barcode scanners to complex and cloud based IoT Data Management Systems.DENSO WAVE. Driven by quality.DENSO is a member of the Toyota Group and is exclusively represented in Europe by DENSO WAVE EUROPE.

