Villanueva: 3rd Reading Manifestation S.B. No. 2568 - Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act

PHILIPPINES, September 16 - Press Release

September 16, 2024 3rd Reading Manifestation

S.B. No. 2568 - Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act

Sen. Joel Villanueva | September 16, 2024 Mr. President and distinguished colleagues: Taos-puso po tayong nagpapasalamat sa ating mga kasamahan sa Senado sa inyong suporta para sa panukalang SBN 2568, o ang "Expanded Tertiary Education Equivalency and Accreditation Program (ETEEAP) Act." First and foremost, we would like to thank Senate President Chiz Escudero for entrusting to this representation the duty of defending this measure. The Senate President himself heard the bill in the Committee on Higher, Technical, and Vocational Education, and delivered the Sponsorship Speech in this august chamber. We also thank the authors, co-authors, and co-sponsors: Senators Loren Legarda, Nancy Binay, Pia Cayetano, Mark Villar, Cynthia Villar, Bong Revilla, Lito Lapid, and our former colleague, Sonny Angara. Isa pong karangalan na isulong sa panukalang ito sa bulwagan ng Republika ng Senado. Ika nga nila, "learning never stops." Hindi lamang po ito nakukuha sa loob ng apat na sulok ng silid-aralan, dahil bawat karanasan po natin ay may napupulot tayong aral. Ito po ang konsepto ng "lifelong learning," na kitang kita sa ETEEAP. Sa ETEEAP po, lahat ng work experience, formal, informal, and non-formal learning ng isang tao ay magkakaroon ng katumbas na puntos o "credit" para makakuha ng angkop na bachelor's degree o mas mataas pa sa loob ng mas maikling panahon. Sa panukalang ito, nais nating higitan pa ang 3,000 na graduates kada taon na nakakatapos sa programa. Nais din nating siguruhing mas dadami ang mga paaralan at kursong magpapatupad ng ETEEAP mula sa kasalukuyang 110 na pribado at pampublikong institusyon na posibleng maging 472 na institusyon. Inaasahan din natin na magkakaroon ng ETEEAP Center of Excellence at Center of Development sa bawat rehiyon. Ibinahagi po natin ang istorya ni Mr. Victor Alcuaz na Vice President ng Hotel Solutions Partnership Limited (United Kingdom). Siya ay nakatapos ng Bachelor of Science in Hotel, Restaurant, and Institution Management (BS-HRIM) sa ETEEAP matapos ang kanyang 30 taong hospitality experience sa iba't ibang kumpanya. Kinuwento rin po natin ang istorya ni Jeanne Rivero na nakatapos ng kanyang BS in Education, Major in English matapos siyang magtrabaho ng 4 years sa Call Center at 6 years bilang ESL Teacher (English as a Secondary Language). Ilan lamang sila sa mga success stories ng ETEEAP. Sa pagpapa-igting ng programang ito, sigurado po tayong marami pa tayong mga kababayang uukit ng kanya-kanyang kwento ng masayang pagbabago. Maraming salamat at pagpalain tayo ng Diyos.

