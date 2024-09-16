MEC Tertuis Simmers hands over title deeds in Vredendal

Yesterday, 14 September 2024, Western Cape Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, handed over title deeds to 334 beneficiaries of the Vredendal North Phase 5 housing development. At a budget of over R61 million, this housing development delivered 389 units which have all been handed over.

Minister Simmers said, “Becoming a property owner is more than just receiving a piece of land or a home. It is the foundation of security, stability, and dignity for generations to come. It is an asset which can generate wealth and opportunities for beneficiaries.”

Minister Simmers also touched on other developments in the area. “I am looking forward to returning to Vredendal soon. Phase 6 of the Vredendal North Housing Project is in progress, and we expect to complete the installation of bulk infrastructure of phase 6 before the end of the current financial year.”

Unfortunately, the housing handover that was planned at the Klawer Phase 4 Housing project had to be postponed due to a delay in electrifying the units by Eskom. Given that Eskom and the contractor were busy on the project site during the visit, we will request our officials to do everything they can so that the process can be accelerated.

Minister Simmers stated, “Eskom’s procurement process was not in sync with the construction of the units at the Klawer Housing Project. Sadly, these delays caused by SOEs happen often, and is this a prime example of the challenges my department faces in our efforts to deliver infrastructure projects to beneficiaries on time. I will be looking into this matter and ensure that my department does what it can to expedite delivery of these units.”

