Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa: Garden Route Special Extended District Coordinating Forum

Setting the scene remarks by Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa at the Garden Route Special Extended District Coordinating Forum



Programme Director

Western Cape MEC for Local Government, Environmental Affairs and Development Planning, Minister Anton Bredell

Representatives of the Provincial Executive Council

Garden Route District Executive Mayor, Alderman Andrew Stroebel

Executive Mayors and Councillors,

Municipal Managers, Senior Officials from all spheres of government, and stakeholders

Members of the media

Ladies and Gentlemen

Good morning

It is genuinely heartening to see so many of you here in person as we embark on this oversight visit to the Garden Route District. Your commitment to join us here underscores the importance of our collective mission. We are united in our goal of enhancing service delivery, overcoming obstacles, and unlocking the extraordinary potential of this beautiful region.

This morning, I invite everyone to join me in recognising the unique challenges and opportunities that lie before us. Together, we have the potential to effect meaningful change within our communities. I genuinely appreciate your presence and am eager to engage in productive discussions.

Our primary aim is to listen, learn, and engage meaningfully with the District. Understanding the realities you encounter, acknowledging the progress achieved, and, crucially, exploring ways to provide support and address ongoing challenges are paramount. This dialogue is rooted in cooperative governance, guided by the principles enshrined in our democratic Constitution. This framework highlights the necessity of collaboration among all three spheres of government as we work together to realise the promises of democracy.

As we commence this important engagement, I would like to take a moment to set the stage and clarify our objectives. It is essential to reflect on the guidance provided by our Constitution, the supreme law of our Republic.

Section 154(1) of the Constitution states, and I quote:

“The national and provincial governments, by legislative and other measures, must support and strengthen the capacity of municipalities to manage their own affairs, to exercise their powers and to perform their functions.”

This is a powerful and unambiguous instruction. It directs both national and provincial spheres to ensure that local government is capacitated, not left to fend for itself, but meaningfully supported in a manner that respects its autonomy while bolstering its ability to deliver services to our people.

In that spirit, this oversight visit is not about fault-finding, but about listening, assessing, and unlocking practical solutions together.

The Garden Route District, stretching from Bitou in the east to Hessequa in the west, is a District of vast potential and natural beauty. With a population of over 660,000 people, it includes both urban and rural communities, with George as the economic hub. We know that the District has the potential to leverage tourism, agriculture, and the creative economy to create sustainable jobs. Ours is then to work with its municipalities to strengthen Local Economic Development (LED) strategies, support small businesses, and remove administrative barriers to investment.

We are pleased to note that all municipalities in the district have functional governance structures. Most councils sit regularly, and key positions such as municipal managers and CFOs are filled. While functionality exists, we acknowledge the challenges in some municipalities around political instability and frequent leadership changes. This is an area we must stabilise through continuous engagement and support.

Financial viability remains a concern for some municipalities. While George and Mossel Bay are relatively stable, municipalities like Kannaland and Oudtshoorn face fiscal pressures. We hope to tackle the issues of increasing debtors’ books, declining collection rates, and reliance on grants today.

Regarding service delivery and infrastructure, the District faces pressing infrastructure challenges in water, sanitation, and roads. The presentation highlights that ageing infrastructure and limited capital budgets seriously constrain sustained service delivery. How do we begin to assist the District in overcoming this challenge?

Of particular concern is the state of wastewater treatment works (WWTWs) in certain areas, which are operating beyond capacity and pose a risk to public health and the environment. These are areas that will need urgent investment and technical support.

Just this month, we witnessed the devastating impact of disasters in both the Eastern Cape and KwaZulu-Natal. Disruptive winds, torrential rains and flooding led to the tragic loss of lives, the destruction of homes, and severe damage to critical infrastructure such as roads, bridges, and water systems. Entire communities have been left vulnerable, with livelihoods disrupted and basic services compromised.

These events continue to be reminders of the urgent need to strengthen our disaster preparedness, build climate-resilient infrastructure, and ensure swift, coordinated responses that prioritise the safety and dignity of our people. The Garden Route District is also disaster-prone, especially to wildfires, floods, and droughts. The establishment of functional Disaster Management Centres is commendable; however, how then do we all ensure that there is greater investment in early warning systems, community awareness, and response capacity?

We look forward to hearing updates on the identified opportunities in alternative energy projects and the exploration of the embedded generation initiatives. We welcome these innovations and will work with the District in the call on all stakeholders to support the development of a Just Energy Transition plan aligned with local conditions.

We are encouraged that the oversight aligns with implementing the District Development Model (DDM). This whole-of-government and whole-of-society approach places districts at the centre of coordinated development.

The DDM is therefore not just a technical planning tool; it continues to be a practical expression of Section 41(1)(h) of the Constitution, which instructs all spheres of government to:

“Cooperate with one another in mutual trust and good faith by… coordinating their actions and legislation; and avoiding legal proceedings against one another.”

Ladies and gentlemen, as we engage today, I urge us to focus firmly on the people we serve. Whether it is the young person in Knysna looking for a job, the elderly resident in Kannaland needing reliable health services, or the informal trader in George who wants a safe and clean trading space, our task is to deliver.

We must remember that the Constitution requires integrated governance instead of isolated efforts and asks for accountability and action rather than placing blame.

In conclusion, I am eager to embark on what promises to be an impactful and enriching session—one that transcends mere dialogue to foster genuine, transformative change. Let us engage with honesty and integrity and be committed to mutual respect and collaboration. Our discussions today should reflect the realities we face and lead to actionable insights—recommendations that can genuinely uplift the communities we serve.

With this, I invite you all to join me in embracing the essential work ahead. Our collective responsibility is to learn from one another, challenge the status quo, and lay a strong foundation for accelerated and sustainable service delivery. Let this gathering be a turning point, where our shared passion and commitment pave the way for meaningful impact. Together, we have the power to make a difference—let us seize this moment to create lasting change.

I thank you.