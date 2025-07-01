Land Reform and Rural Development on South Gauteng Deeds Office business hours

South Gauteng Deeds Office remains open for business

The Department of Land Reform and Rural Development has noted with concern media reports that the South Gauteng Deeds Office closed. This is despite repeated confirmation to the media and stakeholders that the office is open for business, notwithstanding the challenges related to the facilities in the building.

The department has previously acknowledged the Occupational Health and Safety issues, which include, sometimes, dysfunctional lifts, intermittent poor lighting, and other challenges. Additionally, we have indicated that the Department of Public Works and Infrastructure is in the process of securing a suitable building. It has been incorrectly reported by the media that services have been compromised. The area which is experiencing delays is the data capturing after registration.

In terms of the target of 95% of deeds and documents made available within 7 days from the date of lodgements for execution, the office performance is at 97%. The office exceeded the target. In terms of the target of 95% of deeds delivered within 10 days from the date of registration, the office delivered 99% in 32 days. The backlog is due to the Occupational Health and Safety challenges.

The office has implemented interim alternative working arrangements to ensure business continuity. Further measures are being developed to address the data capturing backlog.

Members of the public and clients requiring services at the South Gauteng Deeds Office are advised to note that the office is open and operational.

