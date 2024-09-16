Minister Siviwe Gwarube visits Limpopo, 16 Sept

The Minister of Basic Education, Ms. Siviwe Gwarube, will be visiting Limpopo Province on Monday, 16 September 2024, as part of her national Listening and Learning Tour. The Deputy Minister, Dr Reginah Mhaule, will accompany the Minister on the provincial visit.

The Ministers will meet with the MEC for Education in Limpopo Ms. Lerule-Ramakhanya, and the Senior Management Team of the provincial Department of Education.

The visit by the Ministers will begin with a tour of Pietersburg English Medium Primary School, where the Ministers will interact with educators and learners.

The Department of Basic Education invites all media to attend and report on the visit.

Details of the event are as follows:

Date: Monday, 16 September 2024

Venue: Pietersburg English Medium Primary School, 45 Grobler St, Polokwane Central, Polokwane, 0700

Time: Minister’s Arrival - 08:00

Media Briefing: 11:00