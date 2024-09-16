Minister Nomakhosazana Meth cautions members of public against Facebook scammer using her identity to solicit funds

Minister of Employment and Labour, Ms. Nomakhosazana Meth, hereby alerts members of the public to be wary of a Facebook scammer, who is using her identity to solicit funds from unsuspecting Facebook users.

Minister Meth received a tip-off about someone who is using her name to sell investment. The Minister takes this matter very seriously and has reported it, and presented evidence to law enforcement agencies, who have confirmed that this is identity theft. A case of fraud and identity theft is being opened with the South African Police Service (SAPS) for further investigation.

Minister Meth would never ask members of the public to send her money and distances herself from this unknown user. She has further implored on the Police to do everything possible to find the perpetrator/s and ensure that they are brought to book.

The following are the official social media accounts for Minister Meth:

X (Twitter): @Meth_Khosi

TikTok: Nomakhosazana.Meth

Facebook page: Nomakhosazana Meth – Minister of Employment and Labour

To report any suspicious activity, or should you have fallen victim to the Facebook scammer, please report the matter to the nearest police station.

Media enquiries and interviews:

Ms. Thobeka Magcai, Ministry Spokesperson

Email: Thobeka.Magcai@Labour.gov.za

Cell: 072 737 2205