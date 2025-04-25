MEC Tertuis Simmers presents New Provincial Roads Delivery Model for Central Karoo District Municipality

Western Cape Government Minister of Infrastructure, Tertuis Simmers, and officials of the provincial department presented the New Provincial Roads Delivery Model to road workers, officials, councillors and mayors of the Central Karoo District Municipality (CKDM).

Unfortunately, even with eight days prior notice, the CKDM did not mobilise road worker teams, and only a quarter of workers attended the meeting.

Minister Simmers said, "The New Roads Delivery Model, that discontinues the road agency function of district municipalities in the province, is a significant shift in how road infrastructure will be managed. It involves our road workers directly and it is therefore terribly unfair that most of the teams were not notified by the district municipality of this critically important meeting."

Those in attendance were informed in detail what the new delivery model entails. The Western Cape Department of Infrastructure had previously fully funded district municipalities' roads function. The new roads delivery model means that the road agency function will now reside with the DOI. It also contemplates accelerated delivery through partnerships with farmers, the private sector, and engagement with local municipalities.

The decision to rethink the current roads delivery model through district municipalities is informed by a comprehensive assessment of value for money and performance over the last five years.

Workers were also again assured that their jobs are not in jeopardy during this transition.

A financial inspection is taking place to get a full picture of the district's road operations, and should there be irregularities, legal processes will ensue.

The DOI is particularly concerned about the alleged misuse of the provincial government’s fleet of vehicles (yellow fleet), supply chain challenges, and the fact that 75% of the funding is allocated towards the cost of employees in the CKDM.

Minister Simmers concluded, "We look forward to moving ahead with the new roads delivery model. I call on all our district municipalities to work with us, because this model will significantly improve roads infrastructure delivery which, in turn, will improve service delivery, grow local economies and create job opportunities for residents across the province."

