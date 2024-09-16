Got beef? US can\'t get enough of our true blue red meat

Release date: 14/09/24

In a case of selling tuna to Port Lincoln or Cabernet to the Coonawarra, South Australia is selling steaks to the States, with local beef exports into the US experiencing a nearly four-fold increase over the past 12 months.

Latest data shows $195.7 million of South Australian beef was sold to the US over the year to July, compared to $50.8 million in the 12 months prior[1], as local exporters seize on the opportunity created by American domestic supply issues.

The more than 285 per cent growth in South Australian bovine meat exports to the US over that period exceeded all other states, nearly tripling our closest rival:

NSW +103.5 per cent

WA +64.9 per cent

Vic +73.6 per cent

Qld +51.4 per cent

South Australia’s market share of Australia’s total beef exports to the US has more than doubled over the same period.

South Australian beef exports to all markets were valued at $407.8 million (up 107.5 per cent) year on year.

The United States is South Australia’s second largest merchandise export market, valued at more than $2 billion.

South Australia’s Thomas Foods International joined forces with Food Comm in 2009 to create TFI USA, one of the first businesses in-market to supply high-quality chilled grass-fed beef to a national retailer. The business now distributes more than 45,000 tonnes of quality meat products a year.

Thomas Foods International, which employs almost 2,000 skilled workers here in South Australia, has a state-of-the-art meat processing facility located at Murray Bridge, which opened last year, and is a global showcase of advanced food manufacturing, setting the industry benchmark for technology, efficiency, environmental sustainability, animal welfare and workplace safety.

Quotes

Attributable to Joe Szakacs

The demand for premium quality red meat in key markets such as the United States, is driving export growth for our state and our credentials for food safety, quality, environmental stewardship and animal welfare is recognised around the world.

South Australia’s beef industry is a vital contributor to our state’s economic growth and is fundamental in the economic activity of our regions and seeing the year-on-year growth of our beef exports is fantastic for the South Australian beef industry.

We’ll continue to work closely with the industry to assist them with their efforts to attain access to new markets to further diversify.

Attributable to Darren Thomas, Managing Director of Thomas Foods International

The USA remains a critical market for Thomas Foods International, and our investment in that region reflects our long-term commitment to providing high-quality Australian beef and lamb to American consumers.

Our ownership and operation of a large importing and further processing facility in Philadelphia complement our operations in South Australia, creating a seamless supply chain that meets the growing demand for premium Australian beef and lamb. This synergy not only strengthens our presence but also reinforces our commitment to excellence in beef and lamb exports from South Australia.

Our historic and ongoing investment in our vertically integrated business, including the new beef processing plant at Murray Bridge and other exciting developments in-market, enhances our ability to meet the needs of our US customers while also supporting the South Australian economy.

Thomas Foods International is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards across all our markets. While our success in the USA is significant, it is just one piece of our global strategy. We continue to focus on maintaining and expanding our export accreditations, particularly to key markets like China, ensuring that our products are recognised for their quality and value around the world. The economic impact of these exports is profound, driving growth and creating opportunities both directly and indirectly across South Australia for South Australians.

[1] All data sourced from ABS.