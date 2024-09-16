China Southern Airlines returns to Adelaide

China Southern Airlines has confirmed it will resume direct flights to Adelaide from December, securing a significant tourism and trade boost for South Australia.

The relaunched China Southern Airlines flights is the latest international service to return to South Australia, bringing the number of direct international airlines to Adelaide to nine.

China Southern Airlines is one of the three largest airlines in China with more than 900 aircraft in its domestic and international fleet.

Returning from 12 December 2024, China Southern Airlines will fly three times per week return direct from Guangzhou to Adelaide, reconnecting the state with its second largest international tourism market.

Operating on a Boeing Dreamliner 787-8, the direct flights will provide an extra 798 seats per week, opening up new opportunities for trade and tourism, and further deepening the relationship between South Australia and China.

China Southern Airlines first launched its direct Guangzhou to Adelaide service in December 2016, offering three flights per week before operations ceased in March 2020 due to the global pandemic.

The tourism economic impact of three direct non-stop China Southern Airline flights per week is estimated to generate more than $69 million annually and create in excess of 255 full-time equivalent tourism related jobs for South Australians.

The direct flights will reconnect South Australia to the Chinese market which is beginning to rebound since the pandemic. In 2019, there were 66,000 visitors to South Australia from China, generating $384 million to the state’s visitor economy. In the year ending March 2024, the Chinese market had recovered to $145 million – up 131 per cent on the year to March 2023.

The China Southern Airline flights will also connect the state to Asia, the Middle East, Africa as well as Europe and North America which are also important tourism markets to South Australia.

Every Wednesday, Friday and Sunday, China Southern Airlines’ CZ663 / 664 will depart from Guangzhou at 22:15hrs and arrive in Adelaide at 09:55+1hrs. The return flight will depart from Adelaide at 11:30hrs and arrive in Guangzhou at 18:05hrs.

The State Government through the South Australian Tourism Commission has worked closely with Adelaide Airport to reinstate direct China Southern Airlines flights to Adelaide.

Quotes

Attributable to Premier Peter Malinauskas

This is another massive win for our state’s tourism and trade sectors, which will see millions of dollars injected into our state year on year.

Building airline capacity has been a priority for the government from the start, as we work to bring back international visitors in South Australia who are not just here for a holiday, but those ready to invest in businesses, education, and exports.

I look forward to this December when we welcome China Southern Airlines, and the thousands of visitors on board, back to South Australia.

Attributable to Minister for Tourism, Zoe Bettison

The return of China Southern Airlines to South Australia this December is welcome news for travellers and operators alike, as the service connects our state to not just a key international market, but the world.

The three weekly China Southern Airlines flights will make South Australia that much more enticing for potential visitors from China, an international market once worth $384 million to our state’s visitor economy.

South Australia’s international market is now at an all-time high of $1.3 billion, and this momentum will continue thanks to the return of another important major international airline.

Attributable to Minister for Trade & Investment, Joe Szakacs

This announcement is fantastic news for our export sector, providing not only greater business access to China but opening up air freight opportunities to get our state’s premium agrifoods onto Chinese shelves and dinner tables.

We also look forward to working with China Southern to get South Australian food and drinks onto the in-flight menu – an opportunity to showcase our state’s world class offerings to passengers before they’ve landed.

The record $4.23 billion of SA exports to China is a great springboard for the growth that direct air freight will enable.

Attributable to Mr. Zhixing Sun, Regional General Manager China Southern Airlines Australia and New Zealand

In 2009, China Southern Airlines initiated its internationalization strategy. In 2016, we launched the Guangzhou-Adelaide route, utilizing Guangzhou as a passenger hub to provide travel services between China and major cities around the world.

China Southern Airlines is looking forward to strengthen the cooperation with various sectors in South Australia, continue to expand the 'Canton Route', and bring more travellers from China and around the world to South Australia.

Attributable to Brenton Cox, Managing Director Adelaide Airport

We are incredibly excited to welcome China Southern back to reconnect Adelaide with mainland China. This service will stimulate travel, generate trade, connect communities, and is an essential link in our network vision that will grow our State’s economy.

This is a significant win for our exporters with the widebody Dreamliner able to carry South Australian products such as fresh seafood and produce direct to one of China’s largest cities, and in turn providing easier one-stop access to markets throughout China.