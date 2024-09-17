Bangladesh's First AI-Powered Tax Filing App Launched by BDTax

BDTax has launched an AI-powered mobile app to simplify tax filing in Bangladesh, available now on Google Play Store and Apple App Store.

We believe this app marks a significant development in digital tax filing for Bangladesh.” — Mahbubul Kabir Duke, COO of BDTax

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, September 17, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDTax, a leading platform for online tax filing in Bangladesh, has launched a new mobile app aimed at simplifying the process of filing income tax returns.The newly launched app is available for Android and iOS users and is tailored for individuals and businesses seeking a streamlined tax filing experience. It offers a guided, step-by-step approach, assisting users through each phase of the process. The app allows for the uploading, managing, and storing of tax documents and offers access to professional tax consultants for personalized support.A primary feature of the app is its focus on security, employing multi-factor authentication and encryption to safeguard user data. The platform also adheres to Bangladesh's digital privacy and tax regulations, ensuring compliance and peace of mind.Built with AI-powered technology, the app automates data entry, helps detect errors quickly, and provides easy access to past tax records. This makes filing tax returns faster and more accurate for users."We believe this app marks a significant development in digital tax filing for Bangladesh," said Mahbubul Kabir Duke, COO of BDTax. "Our aim is to simplify the tax filing process and provide users with an efficient, secure, and user-friendly experience," he added.The BDTax app is now available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store . Additional information can be found at BDTax Website About BDTax:BDTax is Bangladesh’s leading online tax filing platform, dedicated to making tax compliance easier for individuals and businesses. Since its inception, BDTax has been a pioneer in digital tax solutions in the country.

