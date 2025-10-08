Investment Platform BINI Partners with Digital Tax Service BDTax to Streamline Tax Filing for Bangladeshi Users

BDTax partners with BINI to simplify tax filing

Great news for investors! File your tax return directly from your investment app. Plus get BIG discounts - up to 25% off!

You invest through an app, but file taxes on paper? In 2025? That’s like ordering food online, then walking to eat it. We’re simply connecting what should’ve been connected long ago.” — Ali Shyeem, AVP, Sales & Marketing at BDTax

DHAKA, BANGLADESH, October 8, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BDTax , Bangladesh's top digital tax service company, has joined hands with BINI investment app. Now you can file your tax returns without leaving the BINI app on your phone.This is big news because most people who invest money through apps still file their taxes the old way - going to tax consultants, filling paper forms, and waiting in long lines.Here's how it works: It's really SIMPLE. Just upload your papers through the BINI app. BDTax's AI will calculate your taxes perfectly. Then our tax experts will check everything before sending it to the NBR (tax office).The entire process takes just a few minutes, rather than hours.Special Discounts for BINI Users:BDTax is giving BINI users amazing discounts:15% off during special campaign time10% off all year round25% off for people filing taxes for the first timeThis makes getting professional help with your taxes much cheaper than before.More and more Bangladeshis are using mobile apps to invest their money. Mobile banking grew by 40% last year. But here's the problem - people are smart enough to invest on their phones, but still file taxes with pen and paper!Who Is This For?Think about tech-savvy professionals in Bangladesh who are already managing their finances digitally. They understand the value of tax-advantaged investments. They earn good income, pay their taxes, and want to maximize returns while minimizing hassle. Instead of dealing with complicated procedures across multiple platforms, they can now invest and file taxes seamlessly—all from one app.Easy to Use:You don't need to download anything new. Just tap the "BDTax" button inside your BINI app. Our computer will check your documents right away. Our tax experts will make sure everything is correct and help you get the maximum refund possible.BDTax has already helped thousands of people file their taxes. We use the latest technology plus real human experts to make sure everything is done right.Both companies expect many people will start using this service as the next tax deadline comes closer. You can start using it from today.What BINI's Founder Says:"Our mission at BINI has always been to simplify the complex world of finance and investment for everyone. For many Bangladeshis just starting their careers, the first step into investing often begins with tax rebates. By partnering with BDTax, we're making that journey simpler — giving people the tools to invest, maximize rebates, and file taxes with ease. This is another step toward building a financially literate and empowered Bangladesh," says Shaheen Siam, Founder of BINI.Shaheen Siam has been building some of Bangladesh's most successful startups. As a founding member of ShopUp—one of the country's largest ventures—he has worked with global investors including Valar Ventures and Sanabil Investments. He is now channeling that experience into building BINI, an emerging platform designed to make investing and wealth creation simple and accessible for everyday Bangladeshis.About BINI:BINI makes investing SIMPLE for everyday Bangladeshis through its mobile-first platform. Users can start, compare, and invest with just a tap, without complicated procedures. The app serves people earning regular incomes who want to build wealth but find traditional investment products overwhelming. Visit: https://bini.com.bd/ About BDTax:BDTax leads Bangladesh's digital tax filing revolution, combining AI-powered calculations with professional consultant oversight for accurate NBR submissions. The platform has streamlined tax compliance for thousands of individuals and businesses. Visit: https://bdtax.com.bd/

অনলাইনে আয়কর রিটার্ন দাখিল করুন BDTax অ্যাপের মাধ্যমে মাত্র ৫ মিনিটেই | Income Tax Return Online BD

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.