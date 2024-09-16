Lyzr and AWS Partner to Deliver Secure & Scalable Enterprise AI Solutions

Lyzr: The simplest agent framework for building AI Agents and LLM applications. Siva Surendira presents OGI from Lyzr

Lyzr, the New York based, Enterprise Agent startup and leader in enterprise AI solutions has announced its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS).

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- Lyzr , the New York based, Enterprise Agent startup and leader in enterprise AI solutions has announced its integration with Amazon Web Services (AWS). Lyzr is one of the leading Generative AI partners for AWS in North America.As an AWS ISV Accelerate Partner, Lyzr’s collaboration with AWS further strengthens its ability to provide businesses with scalable and secure AI capabilities. By combining Lyzr’s multi-agent AI framework with AWS’s robust cloud infrastructure, organizations now have a reliable platform for deploying and managing autonomous AI agents.With Lyzr’s AI framework now available on AWS, businesses across industries can automate complex workflows, make data-driven decisions, and enhance customer experiences—all within a secure and scalable environment. Leveraging AWS services such as Amazon SageMaker and Amazon Bedrock, companies can seamlessly deploy Lyzr’s AI agents without the complexity of managing infrastructure."Our partnership with AWS enables enterprises to build and deploy AI agents faster and more efficiently," said Siva Surendira, CEO of Lyzr AI. "This collaboration ensures that our clients can access scalable AI solutions that integrate easily with existing systems while maintaining high levels of security and compliance."Key Benefits of Lyzr on AWS - Scalability: AWS’s global infrastructure allows Lyzr’s AI agents to scale effortlessly, accommodating both small businesses and large enterprises with complex multi-agent systems.- Security and Compliance: Running Lyzr on AWS provides enterprise-grade security, ensuring sensitive data is protected and compliant with industry standards.- Integration with AWS Services: Lyzr agents now integrate with Amazon Bedrock, AWS Lambda, and Amazon DocumentDB, offering a connected AI ecosystem tailored to unique business needs.- Private Deployment: Businesses can deploy AI agents in a private and secure environment using AWS’s high-performance computing capabilities, minimizing the risk of data exposure.Recent Recognition and AwardsLyzr’s leadership in AI innovation was recently recognized with two significant accolades: first place in the Accenture Ventures Tech Next Challenge 2024 and the Startup Global Challenge award. These prestigious awards highlight Lyzr’s impact in transforming enterprise AI and its role in driving innovation across industries.Transforming Enterprise AI with Lyzr & AWSThe integration of Lyzr’s agent framework on AWS opens up new opportunities for businesses seeking to optimize operations through AI-driven solutions.With ready-to-deploy CloudFormation templates, organizations can quickly set up AI agents to handle tasks such as customer service automation, sales outreach, competitor analysis, and data-driven marketing campaigns.This partnership enables companies of all sizes to future-proof their operations by combining Lyzr’s advanced AI with AWS’s scalable cloud infrastructure, accelerating the adoption of AI technologies across industries.About LyzrLyzr provides AI-driven solutions for enterprises, offering autonomous AI agents that automate critical business processes. From customer service to sales automation, Lyzr’s multi-agent framework helps organizations scale operations, enhance decision-making, and optimize workflows. Lyzr is committed to making AI simple, powerful, and accessible to enterprises globally.For more information on deploying Lyzr’s AI agents on AWS, or to book a demo , visit Lyzr's website.

