Eagle Point Properties Celebrates Repositioning and Recent High-Profile Lease Signings at 529 West 20th Street

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, September 16, 2024 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Eagle Point Properties is pleased to announce a series of significant lease signings at 529 West 20th Street, one of its premier portfolio properties. These new leases underscore the company’s leadership in the global art community and its commitment to its evolving needs. Through a strategic property repositioning and large-scale capital infusion, the 529 Arts Building is solidifying its status as a prime hub for creativity and collaboration.

Among the notable recent leases are those with mega-galleries David Zwirner, Gallery Hyundai, and Garth Greenan, as well as top-tier art conservation group ArtCare, whose clients include Gagosian, Hauser & Wirth and Pace. All these high-profile tenants were brought in by ART STATE LLC, an acclaimed specialist in curatorial development for the arts.

"We are thrilled to welcome these esteemed organizations to our portfolio of tenants," said Michael J. Cohen, Director of Property Management at Eagle Point Properties. "These lease agreements highlight our ability to deliver exceptional commercial spaces that meet the needs of today's dynamic businesses in the Chelsea Art District."

The 529 Arts Building is currently undergoing a significant transformation to better serve the contemporary art ecosystem. Current improvements include a full lobby and façade renovation, as well as the creation of an approximately six thousand square foot private amenity lounge, with memberships by invitation only. The private lounge includes a fully equipped conference room, dedicated work and dining areas, private offices, and a gym. Completion is scheduled for this October. Additional plans for the property include a boutique art storage facility with private gallery and viewing rooms.

Eagle Point Properties looks forward to continuing its expansion in the New York City market, with a strong focus on the Chelsea Arts District.

For more information on available leasing opportunities or to learn more about Eagle Point Properties, please visit https://www.eaglepointproperties.com/.

For media inquiries or further information, please contact:

Michael J. Cohen

Director of Property Management

Eagle Point Properties LLC

(917) 843-5937

michael@eaglepointproperties.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.