ADB, Vanuatu Sign $16.5 Million Grant to Address Skills Shortages

PORT VILA, VANUATU (16 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Government of the Republic of Vanuatu today signed a grant agreement of almost $16.5 million to help fund Vanuatu’s Supporting the Delivery of Skills Development Project.

Vanuatu’s Minister of Finance and Economic Management Johnny Koanapo Rasou and ADB Director General for the Pacific Leah Gutierrez signed the grant agreement at an event in Port Vila. Minister of Education and Training Samson Samsen witnessed the signing.

“This project is a response to Vanuatu’s urgent need for skilled workers,” said Ms. Gutierrez. “By investing in the skills of Ni-Vanuatu, we are helping lay the groundwork for a future where individuals are better equipped to seize employment opportunities in a rapidly changing economy, while at the same time navigating climate change.”

The grant comes from the Asian Development Fund (ADF) that provides grants to ADB’s poorest and most vulnerable countries. It is replenished every 4 years by the ADF’s donor countries. The Japan Fund for Prosperous and Resilient Asia and the Pacific (JFPR) is contributing $3 million and administered by ADB, bringing the project cost total to $19.44 million.

Through the ADB-supported project, the grant will help bolster resilience by expanding and enhancing training opportunities at the Vanuatu Institute of Technology. The project will introduce new courses, build new infrastructure, provide equipment, and strengthen the institution and trainers.

The support from the JFPR will fund the construction of a disability-accessible multipurpose classroom and art studio with specialized furniture and technology, and new student learning facilities at the Vanuatu Institute of Technology campus in Malampa. The JFPR will also fund the construction of two new classrooms, a resource center, a staff room, ablution blocks, and the installation of solar panels and a battery system at the Malampa Campus. These new facilities will help meet the growing demand for bridging programs from youth affected by COVID-19 and recent disasters in the outer islands of the country.

The project will implement targeted interventions for women and vulnerable groups, particularly disengaged youth and people with disabilities. Ensuring that the project’s benefits are inclusive and far-reaching.

