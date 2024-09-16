ADB Appoints Xinning Jia as Director General for Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships

MANILA, PHILIPPINES (16 September 2024) — The Asian Development Bank (ADB) has appointed Xinning Jia as Director General of its Strategy, Policy, and Partnerships Department (SPD). She assumed office today.

As Director General she will lead the planning, implementation, and supervision of the department’s vision, goals, and work plan in support of overall ADB goals.

“I am honored to serve in this role and to lead the implementation of ADB’s Strategy 2030 Midterm Review—our ambitious new road map to guide ADB’s evolution and scale up support for key challenges facing Asia and the Pacific,” said Ms. Jia. “These challenges include climate change and private sector development. With this new road map, ADB is strongly positioned to help our developing member countries achieve prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable economies.”

Ms. Jia has 3 decades of experience, including over 20 years in ADB. In previous roles at ADB, she contributed to strategic operational planning and corporate and resource management. She was previously Deputy Country Director of the People’s Republic of China (PRC) Resident Mission and her last role was as Deputy Director General of ADB’s Budget, Personnel, and Management Systems Department. Prior to joining ADB, she worked on project research in the Harvard Institute of International Development.

Ms. Jia, a national of the PRC, holds a master’s degree in international development from Brandeis University in the United States and a bachelor’s degree in English literature/linguistics from Peking University in the PRC.

ADB is committed to achieving a prosperous, inclusive, resilient, and sustainable Asia and the Pacific, while sustaining its efforts to eradicate extreme poverty. Established in 1966, it is owned by 68 members—49 from the region.