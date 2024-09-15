SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI&CRIMINAL DLS/TOWN OF DORSET
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 24B3003320
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker
STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station
CONTACT#: 802-442-5421
DATE/TIME: 09/12/24 @ 2339 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Dorset
VIOLATION: DUI/Criminal DLS
ACCUSED: Austin Carrier
AGE: 20
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/24 at approximately 2339 hours Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2003 Subaru Legacy, after observing it was being driven on a disintegrating front tire and muffler dragging. The vehicle, being operated by Austin Carrier, 20, of Sandgate, pulled into a side street and random private driveway in an attempt to avoid being stopped.
During the interaction, Carrier was suspected of being impaired. Carrier was asked to perform field sobriety exercises, during which he showed several clues of impairment. It was also discovered that Carrier's privilege to operate a Motor Vehicle in the State of Vermont is currently suspended Criminally. Carrier was taken into custody for DUI and later processed at the Manchester Police Department for DUI. After processing Carrier was released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of DUI and Criminal DLS.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2024 @ 0815 hours
COURT: Bennington County Superior Court
LODGED - No LOCATION:
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of
the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.
Sergeant Justin Walker
Patrol Commander
Vermont State Police
Troop B - Shaftsbury
96 Airport Rd
Shaftsbury, VT 05262
802-442-5421
