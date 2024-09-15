SHAFTSBURY FIELD STATION/DUI&CRIMINAL DLS/TOWN OF DORSET

VSP News Release-Incident





STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE





NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24B3003320

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt Justin Walker

STATION: Shaftsbury Field Station

CONTACT#: 802-442-5421





DATE/TIME: 09/12/24 @ 2339 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT RT 30, Dorset

VIOLATION: DUI/Criminal DLS





ACCUSED: Austin Carrier

AGE: 20

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Sandgate, VT













SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 09/12/24 at approximately 2339 hours Vermont State Police conducted a motor vehicle stop on a 2003 Subaru Legacy, after observing it was being driven on a disintegrating front tire and muffler dragging. The vehicle, being operated by Austin Carrier, 20, of Sandgate, pulled into a side street and random private driveway in an attempt to avoid being stopped.





During the interaction, Carrier was suspected of being impaired. Carrier was asked to perform field sobriety exercises, during which he showed several clues of impairment. It was also discovered that Carrier's privilege to operate a Motor Vehicle in the State of Vermont is currently suspended Criminally. Carrier was taken into custody for DUI and later processed at the Manchester Police Department for DUI. After processing Carrier was released with a citation to appear in Bennington County Superior Court, Criminal Division, to answer to the charges of DUI and Criminal DLS.









COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 09/30/2024 @ 0815 hours

COURT: Bennington County Superior Court

LODGED - No LOCATION:

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

















*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.



