FEMA Assistance Now Available

HARRISBURG, Pa. — Residents of Lycoming, Potter, Tioga and Union counties are eligible to apply for assistance from FEMA to help with costs from damage and losses caused by Tropical Storm Debby from Aug. 9-10, 2024.

FEMA may be able to help you pay for temporary housing, home repairs and other needs caused by the disaster, including:

Essential items including water, food, first aid, prescriptions, infant formula, breastfeeding supplies, diapers, medical supplies and equipment, personal hygiene items and fuel for transportation

Rental assistance if you are displaced as a result of the disaster, including financial assistance for the following: hotel stays, stays with family and friends, or other options while you look for a rental unit

Repair or replacement of a vehicle, appliances, room furnishings, personal or family computer, books, uniforms, tools, computers and other items required for school or work, including self-employment

Moving and storage fees, medical expenses, childcare and funeral expenses

There are four ways to apply:

Visit DisasterAssistance.gov.

Download the FEMA App.

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 . Calls are accepted from 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. Eastern Time. Help is available in most languages; if you use a relay service such as video relay service (VRS) or captioned telephone service, please provide FEMA your number for that service.

. In coordination with the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency and county officials, FEMA will be opening Disaster Recovery Centers soon. Disaster Recovery Centers are where you can get in-person help applying for federal assistance, update your application and learn about other resources available.



If you have insurance, you should file a claim as soon as possible. FEMA can’t pay for losses your insurance will cover.

To watch an accessible video about how to apply, visit FEMA Accessible: Registering for Individual Assistance - YouTube.

FEMA and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency officials surveying damage from Tropical Storm Debby (Photo: Erika O’Sullivan/FEMA)

In addition, FEMA teams have been in affected communities since Friday, Sept. 14. FEMA staff are answering questions about applications for Individual Assistance as well as helping those who have not yet registered.

Disaster Survivor Assistance (DSA) teams help survivors in different ways, including conducting outreach in impacted counties, helping survivors register for FEMA assistance in their communities, checking the status of applications and making minor corrections to applications.

While FEMA staff will be making neighborhood visits, residents of the affected counties should also be aware of potential fraud and scams by people claiming to represent FEMA:

FEMA representatives never charge a fee or ask for payment.

FEMA representatives will have a laminated identification badge and, if you have already applied, your FEMA registration number. They will not ask for your Social Security number or income and banking information.

Protect the privacy of your nine-digit FEMA case/registration number. Legitimate FEMA representatives will only ask for the last four digits as part of the verification process. The inspector will complete the process by providing the applicant with the first four digits of the registration ID.

For more information on Pennsylvania’s disaster recovery, visit the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency Facebook page, fema.gov/disaster/4815 and facebook.com/FEMA.

