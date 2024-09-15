STATE OF VERMONT

Vermont State Police investigates suspicious deaths in Pawlet

PAWLET, Vermont (Sunday, Sept. 15, 2024) — The Vermont State Police is investigating suspicious deaths in the Rutland County town of Pawlet.

Early Sunday morning, Sept. 15, 2024, when police received a call reporting a suspicious person. Subsequent investigation led the state police to a residence on Vermont Route 133, where troopers located the deceased victims.

This investigation is in its preliminary stages and involves members of the Vermont State Police Major Crime Unit, Bureau of Criminal Investigations, Crime Scene Search Team, Field Force Division and Victim Services Unit.

Following processing of the scene by CSST, the victims’ bodies will be brought to the Chief Medical Examiner’s Office in Burlington for autopsies to determine the cause and manner of death. Their names will be released following confirmation of identities and notification of relatives.

Initial work by detectives indicates this was an isolated event with no identified threat to the community.

Anyone with information that could assist investigators in this case should call the Vermont State Police in Rutland at 802-773-9101 or provide an anonymous tip online at https://vsp.vermont.gov/tipsubmit.

No further information is available at this time. VSP will provide updates as the investigation continues.

