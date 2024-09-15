Macao students take part in 'Behind the Scenes' event of WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, September 15 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, took place from 9 to 15 September at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

To strengthen Macao teenage students’ interests in sports and to allow them to gain an understanding of the development of major sporting events and sports industry in Macao, the organizers arranged and invited over 30 students from the Luís Gonzaga Gomes Luso-Chinese Secondary School and the Zheng Guanying Official School to join a ‘Behind the Scene’ event, which was held before the start of today’s (15 September) men’s and the women’s final.

During the event, the students first met, interacted and took photos with Chinese players Xu Yingbin, who participated in the men’s singles of WTT Champions Macao 2024, and Kuai Man, the U19 girls’ singles champion in ITTF World Youth Championships. Then, under the guidance of the staff, they visited the competition and training venues, the press conference room, the mixed zone and the media center. The participating students said that in addition to feeling the charm of table tennis, this event also allowed them to understand the organization of international sporting events as well as the training of athletes and the work of staff behind the events, which helped broaden their horizons and provided them inspiration for their future career planning.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.