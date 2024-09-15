Ilham Aliyev received President and Chief Executive Officer, consultant of Formula 1, and British supermodel

On September 15, Ilham Aliyev, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan, received President and Chief Executive Officer of Formula 1 Stefano Domenicali, Formula 1 consultant Flavio Briatore, and British supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Expressing his satisfaction with Azerbaijan's playing host to another Formula 1 race, President Ilham Aliyev noted that the role of these races in promoting Azerbaijan worldwide is increaing year every year.

The head of state expressed his gratitude to Stefano Domenicali and Flavio Briatore for their support in organzation of Formula 1 in Azerbaijan.

During the conversation, the sides also exchanged views on future plans, higlighting the contributions of Formula 1 to the development of motor sports in Azerbaijan. The discussion also revolved around the development of karting in the country.

The sides emphasized the importance of Azerbaijan's hosting COP29, stressing the significance of Formula 1 being more active in ensuring environmental sustainability.

The head of state invited Stefano Domenicali and Flavio Briatore to attend the COP29.

Expressing her deep impression with the development of Baku, Naomi Campbell hailed the modern infrastructure she witnessed in the capital, including the Heydar Aliyev Center, a project designed by of the famous architect Zaha Hadid.

The British supermodel expressed her readiness to contribute to the development of fashion in Azerbaijan, and support the activities of the country's designers.