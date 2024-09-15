PHILIPPINES, September 15 - Press Release

September 15, 2024 Cayetano pushes for strong foundation in PH's FIVB 2025 preparations As the Philippines prepares for the solo hosting of the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025, Senator Alan Peter Cayetano stressed the importance of building a strong foundation - not just for sports hosting but also for building communities and transforming the nation. "We all know that to do all of those you need a good seed, a good soil, and a right environment," Cayetano, Chairman Emeritus of the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), said in his speech on September 14, 2024 during the Drawing of Lots (DOL) for the championship at Solaire Resort. "We know that volleyball is a good seed. It's an instrument to change the world, the individual, team, school, and the community," he added. The senator praised the country's progress in hosting international sporting events, highlighting successful past events like the 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, the 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, and the AVC Women's Challenge Cup in May where the Women's National Volleyball Team, Alas Pilipinas, won a bronze medal. "You've seen the seed of women's volleyball in the country and how it's grown, you've seen the seed in the Philippines, you've seen the good soil," he said. Cayetano also noted the Philippines' growing enthusiasm for the sport, pointing to the passionate fan base that supports both national and international teams. "You want to know our secret? The legendary hospitality of the Philippines. One of the few countries where everyone cheers not only for their country," he said. Cayetano, along with his fellow Local Organizing Committee (LOC) co-chairs, officially launched the one-year countdown to the championship. The event featured a trophy handover and team pool draws, marking a historic first with the 32-nation lineup for the championship. Also present at the event were co-chairs William Vincent "Vinny" Araneta Marcos, PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Senator Pia Cayetano, and Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco. Cayetano gave assurance that the FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025, which is set to run from September 12 to 28, will be a unique and memorable event. "Allow us through actions to show you our gratitude. Please wait and see what we can do with the good soil and seed of the Men's World (Volleyball) Championship 2025," he said. In an interview following the event, the senator also shared his thoughts on how hosting the championship will be beneficial not only for the country, but also for the athletes and the sports community. "We're hoping that this will give so much opportunities for the country. And y'ung hosting, grabe 'yan. Eight hundred million fans worldwide - kahit saan mo tingnan (it's a) win-win for us," he said. "We need things like this. Sports is something we can really use for transformation," he added. Cayetano: Kailangan ng matibay na pundasyon para sa FIVB 2025 sa Pilipinas Habang naghahanda ang Pilipinas para sa solo hosting ng FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025, binigyang diin ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano ang kahalagahan ng pagtatayo ng matibay na pundasyon - hindi lamang para sa sports hosting kundi para rin sa pagbuo ng mga komunidad at pagbabago ng bansa. "We all know that to do all of those you need a good seed, a good soil, and a right environment," wika ni Cayetano, Chairman Emeritus ng Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF), sa kanyang mensahe nitong September 14, 2024 para sa Drawing of Lots (DOL) ng championship na ginanap sa Solaire Resort. "We know that volleyball is a good seed. It's an instrument to change the world, the individual, team, school, and the community," dagdag niya. Pinuri ng senador ang kakayahan ng bansa sa pagho-host ng mga international sporting events tulad ng 2019 Southeast Asian (SEA) Games, 2023 FIBA Basketball World Cup, at AVC Women's Challenge Cup nitong Mayo kung saan nanalo ng bronze medal ang Women's National Volleyball Team, Alas Pilipinas. "You've seen the seed of women's volleyball in the country and how it's grown, you've seen the seed in the Philippines, you've seen the good soil," sabi niya. Ibinida rin ni Cayetano ang lumalaking fanbase ng bansa para sa sports. Ayon sa senador, hindi lamang ang national team ang sinusuportahan ng mga Pilipino kundi pati na rin ang mga katunggali nito mula sa ibang bansa. "You want to know our secret? The legendary hospitality of the Philippines. One of the few countries where everyone cheers not only for their country," wika niya. Kasama ang kanyang mga kapwa Local Organizing Committee (LOC) co-chairs na sina William Vincent "Vinny" Araneta Marcos, PNVF President Ramon "Tats" Suzara, Senador Pia Cayetano, at Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco, inilunsad ni Cayetano ang one-year countdown patungo sa championship. Nagbigay ng katiyakan si Cayetano na ang FIVB Volleyball Men's World Championship Philippines 2025, na nakatakdang maganap mula September 12 hanggang 28, ay magiging unique at memorable. "Allow us through actions to show you our gratitude. Please wait and see what we can do with the good soil and seed of the Men's World (Volleyball) Championship 2025," sabi ng senador. Sa isang panayam pagkatapos ng event, ibinahagi ng senador kung ano ang mga magagandang maidudulot ng pagho-host ng championship hindi lamang sa bansa kundi sa mga atleta at sports community. "We're hoping that this will give so much opportunities for the country. And y'ung hosting, grabe 'yan. Eight hundred million fans worldwide - kahit saan mo tingnan (it's a) win-win for us," sabi niya. "We need things like this. Sports is something we can really use for transformation," dagdag niya.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.