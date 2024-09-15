Honey Do Men Is A Great Place To Work-Certified™ Employer

Honey Do Men has achieved a Great Place to Work® Certification™, which is a definitive employer-of-choice recognition.

CARMEL, NY, UNITED STATES, September 14, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- This certification is awarded to employers based entirely on what employees report about their overall workplace experiences, i.e., a consistently positive and high-trust workplace. 100% of Honey Do Men’s ( https://honeydomen.com ) employees stated the company offers both new hires and current team members a pleasant and welcoming work environment. Only 57% of workers of a typical company, however, felt this way.Honey Do Men continuously aims to create a positive workplace atmosphere where workers feel welcome, which helps to reduce turnover. A welcoming and affirming culture also indicates the employer’s professionalism and how they value their employees. This certification recognizes Honey Do Men’s ongoing efforts in treating everyone with equal trust, integrity, gratitude, and respect. In addition to caring for colleagues when they are struggling, Honey Do Men also builds an environment that eliminates blame games and encourages finding solutions at hand.About the Great Place to WorkCertification™The certification recognizes employers who proactively create outstanding employee experiences. The Great Place to WorkCertification™ comprises a two-step process, which surveys employees via a short questionnaire about their workplaces. Independent analysis and employee feedback are then used to determine the employers’ scores.The Great Place to WorkCertification™ is especially useful for job seekers who want to distinguish which companies genuinely offer a culture of respect, security, and excitement. Additionally, the certification gives employers a recruiting advantage as it is a research-backed verification of excellent employee experiences.Today, the Great Place to WorkCertification™ continues to be the global benchmark for recognizing and identifying outstanding employers. Over 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place To Work-Certified™ every year.About Honey Do MenHoney Do Men is a full-service home improvement contractor that was incorporated in 2001. They specialize in both exterior and interior services, including roofing repairs , window replacements, handyman services kitchen remodeling , bathroom remodeling, painting, and more. Since their inception over 20 years ago, Honey Do Men has grown to serve over 20,000 customers and complete more than 50,000 jobs. Darrell Babboni is the CEO and Founder of Honey Do Men. He runs a handyman extraordinaire company that can fix, repair, install, or replace almost anything in a home. Darrell has also traveled the nation, and been featured on ABC, NBC, and CBS. Honey Do Men is ranked as one of the top 500 remodelers in the nation.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.