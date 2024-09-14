Submit Release
News Search

There were 207 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 398,550 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.14.24

News What you need to know: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) swore in 119 new law enforcement officers today to protect and serve communities across the state. This group is CHP’s largest class of officers in over two years, and since the administration began its...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.14.24

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more