Governor Newsom issues legislative update 9.14.24

News What you need to know: The California Highway Patrol (CHP) swore in 119 new law enforcement officers today to protect and serve communities across the state. This group is CHP’s largest class of officers in over two years, and since the administration began its...

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.