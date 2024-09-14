Hortonia Rd - Closed - Hubbardton

State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police

Rutland Barracks

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

Hortonia RD is Closed in the area of VT Route 30 due to Wires Down on road.

This incident is expected to last for [ BEST ESTIMATE, IF POSSIBLE, OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ]. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.

Please drive carefully.