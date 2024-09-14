Hortonia Rd - Closed - Hubbardton
State of Vermont
Department of Public Safety
Vermont State Police
Rutland Barracks
Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification
Hortonia RD is Closed in the area of VT Route 30 due to Wires Down on road.
This incident is expected to last for [ BEST ESTIMATE, IF POSSIBLE, OR UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE ]. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.
Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes.
Please drive carefully.
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.