WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group – finals lineup decided

MACAU, September 14 - The semifinals of WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, took place today (14 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

China’s Lin Shidong upset top seed and teammate Wang Chuqin 4-1 (11-7, 11-6, 7-11, 11-6, 11-9) to claim a spot in the men’s singles final. Awaiting him is Germany’s Dang Qiu, who ended the amazing run of Chinese Taipei’s teenager Kao Cheng-Jui in this event by winning 4-2 (8-11, 16-14, 12-10, 11-6, 6-11, 11-3).

On the women’s side, Sun Yingsha of China resisted the challenge of Japan’s Miwa Harimoto to claim a 4-2 victory (12-10, 14-12, 9-11, 11-13, 11-3, 11-8) and secured her place in the final. She will meet Wang Yidi, who put in a dominant display to dispatch Wang Manyu in straight games (11-7, 11-6, 11-8, 11-4) in an all-China encounter.

The results of 14 September are as follows:

Event Players Result Men’s singles KAO Cheng-Jui (Chinese Taipei) vs Dang QIU (Germany) 2-4 WANG Chuqin (China) vs LIN Shidong (China) 1-4 Women’s singles WANG Yidi (China) vs WANG Manyu (China) 4-0 SUN Yingsha (China) vs Miwa HARIMOTO (Japan) 4-2

The finals start tomorrow (15 September) at 7 p.m. Tickets holders are reminded that admission into the venue starts from one hour before the first match commences. Online ticket holders may collect their tickets at the ticket office of the venue, which opens two hours before the first match. Upon collection, ticket holders are required to present their receipt and the identity document registered for ticket purchase. If a representative is collecting the tickets on behalf of the ticket holder, they should present their own identity document, the receipt, a copy of the ticket holder’s identity document, and an authorization from the ticket holder.

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). From 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m. on 15 September, designated areas on roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome, including Rua da Patinagem, Rua do Tiro and Rua de Ténis, will be used as temporary public parking areas for spectators who are driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

In order to facilitate the spectators leaving the venue, the Sports Bureau has coordinated with Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited to increase the carrying capacity on match days, and will deploy additional manpower and increase the train frequency at the East Asian Games Station after the matches. Public buses will also operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

In addition, the Sports Bureau has also coordinated with Galaxy Entertainment Group to arrange shuttle buses to take spectators from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to the Galaxy Macau™ Diamond Lobby after the matches. Spectators can then take the hotel shuttle buses to various ports. Residents and tourists are advised to follow the instructions of on-site staff and leave the venue in an orderly manner.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.