Deputy President Shipokosa Paulus Mashatile: N’waMitwa Day Celebrations at Valoyi Cultural Village



Programme Directors, Ms. Rose Tshabalala;

Her Royal Highness, Hosi Dr N'wamitwa II;

Premier of Limpopo, Dr. Phophi Ramathuba;

Executive Mayor of Mopani District Municipality, Mr Pule Shayi;

Executive Mayor of Greater Tzaneen Local Municipality, Mr. Gerson Molapisane;

Deputy Ministers of Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs;

MEC for Cooperative Governance, Human Settlements, and Traditional Affairs, Mr. Basikopo Makamu;

MEC for Public Works, Roads, and Infrastructure, Mr. Tony Rachoene;

His Majesty, Mailausumbwa Thovhele Vho-Kennedy Tshivhase;

Ba-Phalaborwa Ba Shai Chieftaincy, Kgoshigadi Shai;

Chairperson of Limpopo Provincial House of Traditional and Khoi-San Leaders, Hosi Penny Ngove;

President of Contralesa, Kgosi Mathupa Mokoena;

All Traditional Leaders Present;

Vaaki Hinkwavo, Vavasati na Vavanuna;

Avuxeni!!!

As we gather here, our nation is mourning the loss of a leader, Former Minister Mr Pravin Gordhan. Comrade Pravin was a freedom fighter and a leader dedicated to serving our country's people. He played a very important role in the anti-apartheid struggle from the 1980s and has also been instrumental in our nation-building trajectory, including being part of the CODESA negotiations and processes towards ushering in a free and democratic country. Throughout his life, he has made a significant contribution to the public sector, and as we mourn his death, we honour him and pray that his soul Rest In Peace. May we kindly observe a moment of silence in his honour?

Na Khensa.

Va Manana na va Tatana,

Last week on the 6th of September, I was here in Limpopo as part of the work of the water Task team that I lead, at the invitation of Minister Pemmy Majodini. We were pleased to assess the significant progress on the Giyani Water Project. This project, which aims to ensure the timely delivery of reliable water services to under-served areas within the 55 villages located in the Greater Giyani Local Municipality, is well on its way to making a positive impact. We are filled with hope and optimism for the future of this important initiative.

I visited Nandoni Dam and the raw water pump station to witness the water flowing from Nandoni Dam to Giyani via the 40.5km pipeline. Then, I went to the water canal at Xikukwani village, where the raw water from Nandoni is discharged before flowing to Nsami Dam and the water treatment plant.

I am pleased with the progress but want to see the speed of execution to ensure reliable water services to communities.

In this regard I have instructed the Minister and technical team of DGs that we must ensure that there are no disruptions on the project and critically ensure that we realise this project in record time. I have also engaged the Minister of Finance to available funding for the Department of Water and Sanitation so that we can complete the project without any challenges.

I am raising this because I met with the President and Leadership of the New Development Bank in Cape Town a few weeks and they have committed to fund infrastructure projects specially water related infrastructure projects in our country.

I will assess progress in three months, and there will be consequences if there is no movement!

Water is Life!

Vho-thovhela! Vho-Ndabezitha!

I am grateful to address you as we celebrate and pay tribute to Her Royal Highness, Hosi Dr N’waMitwa II, a trailblazer among the Vatsonga people and a beacon of female leadership in our country.

Equally significant is that the 16th anniversary of N’waMitwa Day unites vital aspects of our democratic society. It coincides with the conclusion of Women's Month and Heritage Month's observance. It demonstrates our progress in advancing the constitutional values of gender equality and non-sexism in the country.

Her Royal Highness, Hosi Dr. N'waMitwa II's accession to the throne symbolises resilience and progress in our ongoing journey to realise women's full potential in leadership roles. Her path inspires all, particularly the millions of South African women whose voices and contributions are essential in shaping our nation’s future.

In this regard, Hosi Dr. N'waMitwa, we recognise your impact in advocating for women's rights. You have been a living example of what you said during your acceptance speech for an honourary doctorate in 2020, when you said:

“We would stand on the threshold of a new beginning as a country if we shake the foundation of patriarchy and gender-based violence by reconstructing the gender-justice paradigm and expand circles of relations in which women are empowered, affirmed, and celebrated.”

We are proud that you have upended patriarchy by claiming your rightful place on the Valoyi royal throne. You have demonstrated to women that their role extends beyond the norm and they can assume leadership positions in society, performing equally or better than men.

What remains is that we must fight patriarchy and stand together as government and traditional leaders to root out the persistent inequalities and Gender-based Violence (GBV), which continue to erode social cohesion in South Africa.

In the embrace of our cherished traditions, let us not permit the darkness of violence to continue to exist, covered up in the guise of culture. Our African culture does not condone abuse; only wicked people exploit it to mistreat women, children and the vulnerable.

Under no circumstances should we ever permit these wicked elements within our society to exploit culture as a means of justifying the abuse of women and children.

To demonstrate our commitment to the fight against GBV, the government has introduced new laws protecting women and children. On 24 May 2024, we signed the National Council on Gender-Based Violence and Femicide Bill into law. This significant legislation is a crucial step in the protection and safety of women and children from abuse and violence. The new legislation facilitates the establishment of the council, a statutory body charged with providing strategic leadership in the fight against Gender-Based Violence and Femicide in South Africa.

This multi-sectoral council brings together the expertise of all stakeholders, including civil society, labour, and business, to strengthen national efforts to eliminate gender-based violence. It takes a more inclusive, focused, and well-resourced approach. Therefore, we urge you, as traditional leaders, to be part of this council and support our efforts to eradicate GBV across all sectors of society.

Together, we must protect and defend our children, youth, and women who are vulnerable to discrimination, violence, drug abuse, high suicide rates, prostitution, alcoholism, and other social ills associated with poverty.

Furthermore, we must address rural people's exclusion from communication and information exchange with the rest of the world as a result of limited access to information and communication technology services in rural communities.

In this regard, we have this year launched Phase 2 of SA Connect which is government’s effort to bridge the digital divide by increasing the connection speed to facilitate effective teaching and learning, e-health and access to government services in order to fast track service delivery by government.

The government is also moving quickly to handle the land issue, which, for many, remains a substantial hurdle. We must share the land equitably among those who work it.

Establishing community agriculture hubs supported by cooperatives in rural impoverished communities, regardless of whether they operate in the formal or informal sector, is a crucial step towards a comprehensive land reform process. These initiatives assist local people in generating income, ensuring food security and economic growth, thereby reducing inequality and fostering inclusive growth.

Compatriots,

The preamble of the 1996 Constitution reminds us that South Africa belongs to all who live in it, united in our diversity, and calls upon us to heal past divisions and establish a society based on democratic values, social justice, and fundamental human rights.

In democratising the heritage landscape after 1994, it has thus been very important to recognise, re-humanise and celebrate the significance of our diverse living heritage, safeguard it for future generations, and harness it as the basis for social cohesion and nation building.

Therefore, N'waMitwa Day is not just a testament to our rich cultural heritage, but is also a reflection of the strides we have made in breaking barriers to achieve equality, unity, and social cohesion.

Hosi Dr N’wamitwa II, what truly stirs my spirit is your choice to honour this day alongside leaders from varied cultural realms, a testament to the beauty of our rich heritage and the vibrant tapestry of diversity. This is also a reminder of the value that women-leadership offers in embracing difference and prioritising inclusion. We truly honour you for your bold and sterling leadership in this regard.

In this joyful spirit, we must devote ourselves to fostering and conserving our collective memory as a people. Our history is unique, and it has inspired many nations to embrace unity and diversity, demonstrating that difference can be used for progress rather than devastation and separation.

N’waMitwa Day affords us an opportunity to reconnect with our roots, honour our ancestors, and pass on important cultural practices and values to the next generation.

Standing here witnessing a vibrant tapestry of colourful attire and the rhythm of our traditional dance ignites in me a fervent desire to protect and preserve our rich traditions, customs, and languages.

Hi khutaza n’wina Vatsonga, ku sirhelela ndhavuko lowu wo saseka na ndzhaka ya n’wina.

Tanihi mfumo, hi hoyozela Hosi Dr. Nwamitwa hi ku tsundzuka siku leri lembe na lembe, tani hi leswi ri tlangaka xiave xa nkoka eku hlayiseni ka ndzhaka ya ndhavuko.

We must also collaborate with the South African Heritage Resource Agency (SAHRA) to develop community skills and capacities to help identify and protect heritage resources.

Moreover, traditional leaders should facilitate the implementation of development proposals by assisting municipalities in building consensus regarding development. This is a critical in combating poverty and unemployment, as a significant portion of our population lives in rural areas where traditional leadership institutions are prevalent.

Since traditional leaders are closer to the people than municipal entities, they should be an integral part of the stakeholders' efforts to improve the local economy.

As the President has assigned me to promote social cohesion initiatives, with a particular focus on Tradition and Khoi-San Leaders, I pledge to work closely with you to bridge the divide between the government and your subjects.

In our fight against social ills, we must create a strong social compact that ensures intimate, friendly, cooperative, and peaceful working relationships and devise strategies to develop rural communities.

We want to partner with you to grow this community through various projects that will keep our youngsters off the streets. Since the first annual N'waMitwa Day in 2009, the Valoyi Traditional Authority has reportedly solicited a number of projects through social compacting, with support from the Department of Tourism and the Department of Arts and Culture.

Examples of these community development projects include the Valoyi Cultural Village, where we are celebrating today, and the adjacent Royal Khalanga Lodge, contributing to the fight against unemployment.

As a government, we want to see the same development in other rural areas. We would also like to see the development of new smart cities in rural areas to create new economic hubs that include retail, mixed-use residential, new lifestyle estates, high-quality office and business parks, and logistics. This dream can become a reality if we work together to create a conducive environment for investment in our communities.

Vho-thovhela! Vho-Ndabezitha!

The government is concerned about unequal service delivery in our communities. The president has delegated me to assist in the roll-out of the District Development Model through effective coordination of the different spheres of government. This will improve the functioning of municipalities and address community concerns.

The District Development Model enables all levels of government to effectively plan, budget, and implement projects and activities. This commitment and teamwork will benefit communities by enabling more integrated service delivery actions.

I look forward to collaborating with you to accelerate service delivery in your areas by identifying bottlenecks.

Despite challenges, we must appreciate that, since 1994, we have made significant progress in providing essential services such as housing, education, healthcare, and basic infrastructure.

The percentage of households with electricity access has increased from 58% in 1996 to 94.7% in 2022.

Housing conditions have improved, with almost 90% of South Africans staying in formal housing.

Access to clean drinking water has also improved, with a decrease from 19.7% to 8.7% in 2022.

Fellow Compatriots

As we move forward, we must recognise that pursuing social cohesion is fundamentally about building a compact between the government and the governed. As Hosi Dr N'waMitwa has already laid the groundwork, we must collaborate to create a more equitable and united South Africa towards another 30 years of democracy.

Let us all recommit to the National Development Plan's goal of ending poverty and reducing inequality by 2030. This requires us to rely on each other's energies, expand an inclusive economy, develop capacities, and foster leadership and collaboration throughout society.

Inkomu.