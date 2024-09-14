Submit Release
To the family and loved ones of Fatma Sattarova

AZERBAIJAN, September 14 - We are deeply saddened by the news of the passing of Fatma Sattarova, Chair of the Organization of War, Labor, and Armed Forces Veterans of the Republic of Azerbaijan, a Second World War veteran, and a recipient of the "Istiglal" Order for her long-standing and valuable contributions to the public life of our country.

Fatma Sattarova faithfully served her country, leading an exemplary life that stands as a model for the youth and future generations.

In these difficult moments, I share in your grief and, on behalf of myself and Mrs. Mehriban Aliyeva, extend our deepest condolences to all members of your family.

May she rest in peace.

 

Ilham Aliyev

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan

Baku, September 14, 2024

