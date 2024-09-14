Transportation arrangements for WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group

MACAU, September 14 - WTT Champions Macao 2024 presented by Galaxy Entertainment Group, organized by the Sports Bureau of the Macao SAR Government, World Table Tennis (WTT) and Galaxy Entertainment Group (GEG), and co-organized by the Macau Table Tennis General Association, continues to be held today (14 September) and tomorrow (15 September) at the Macao East Asian Games Dome.

Transportation arrangements to the Macao East Asian Games Dome

Spectators can travel to the Macao East Asian Games Dome by public bus route no.50 and MT4, or by the Light Rapid Transit (LRT). On 14 (from 4:30 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) and 15 (from 5 p.m. to 11:59 p.m.) September, designated areas on roads near the Macao East Asian Games Dome, including Rua da Patinagem, Rua do Tiro and Rua de Ténis, will be used as temporary public parking areas for spectators who are driving to the venue. The parking spaces are subject to availability on a first-come-first-serve basis. Drivers are advised to take note of the signage and the instructions of the on-site personnel.

Transportation arrangements after matches

In order to facilitate the spectators leaving the venue, the Sports Bureau has coordinated with Macao Light Rapid Transit Corporation, Limited to increase the carrying capacity on match days, and will deploy additional manpower and increase the train frequency at the East Asian Games Station after the matches. Public buses will also operate at a higher frequency during the event period as necessary so as to address passenger demand.

In addition, the Sports Bureau has also coordinated with Galaxy Entertainment Group to arrange shuttle buses to take spectators from the Macao East Asian Games Dome to the Galaxy Macau™ Diamond Lobby after the matches. Spectators can then take the hotel shuttle buses to various ports. Residents and tourists are advised to follow the instructions of on-site staff and leave the venue in an orderly manner.

For more details, please visit the event’s website at wttmacao.sport.gov.mo or the World Table Tennis website at worldtabletennis.com, or follow the ‘Macao Major Sporting Events’ Facebook page, ‘澳門體育’ (Macao Sports) WeChat official account and ‘澳門特區體育局’ (Macao SAR Sports Bureau) WeChat subscription account.