Shede Spirit Oriental Wisdom by Songbai Wang, Yao Wu and Xuan'ang Pu Wins Silver in A' Packaging Design Award

Innovative Packaging Design Inspired by Weiqi Culture Earns Prestigious Recognition for Shede Spirits

COMO, CO, ITALY, September 16, 2024 / EINPresswire.com / -- The A' Design Award, a highly respected and well-recognized award in the field of packaging design, has announced Shede Spirit Oriental Wisdom by Songbai Wang, Yao Wu and Xuan'ang Pu as a Silver Award winner in the Packaging Design category. This prestigious recognition highlights the significance of the award-winning design within the packaging industry, positioning it as a notable achievement that showcases excellence and innovation in packaging design.Shede Spirit Oriental Wisdom's award-winning packaging design holds great relevance for the packaging industry and its potential customers. By integrating the cultural elements of Weiqi, also known as Go, into the packaging design, it aligns with the growing trend of incorporating cultural and experiential aspects into product packaging. This innovative approach not only enhances the aesthetic appeal of the packaging but also offers a unique and engaging user experience, setting a new standard for culturally-inspired packaging design in the industry.The award-winning packaging design of Shede Spirit Oriental Wisdom stands out for its creative integration of Weiqi culture and the playability of the Weiqi game. The spirits bottles and Weiqi stone bowls mimic black and white Weiqi stones, visually conveying the Oriental wisdom flowing in Weiqi, namely the opposite but unified relationship between abnegation and obtainment. The complimentary Weiqi board adds an interactive element, allowing users to immerse themselves in the game while savoring the spirits. This synthesis of brand connotation and the spiritual core of Weiqi offers a culturally rich and engaging experience for users.The recognition bestowed upon Shede Spirit Oriental Wisdom by the A' Packaging Design Award serves as a catalyst for future innovation and exploration within the brand. It motivates the design team to continue pushing the boundaries of packaging design, drawing inspiration from cultural elements and user experiences. This award not only validates the excellence of the current design but also sets the stage for Shede Spirits to further establish itself as a leader in culturally-inspired packaging design, influencing industry trends and standards.Shede Spirit Oriental Wisdom was designed by a talented team consisting of Songbai Wang, the chief designer with nearly 20 years of experience in wine packaging design, Yao Wu, and Xuan'ang Pu. Their combined expertise and dedication to incorporating cultural elements into packaging design have resulted in this award-winning creation.Interested parties may learn more at:About Songbai Wang, Yao Wu and Xuan'ang PuSongbai Wang, Yao Wu and Xuan'ang Pu are a design team based in China, specializing in the research and development of cultural and creative products for the wine industry. With Songbai Wang's nearly 20 years of experience in wine packaging design, the team has provided comprehensive services, from cultural resources to product design and development, for renowned domestic brands such as Moutai, Wuliangye, Luzhou Laojiao, and Shui Jingfang.About Shede Spirits Co., LtdShede Spirits is a prominent "Chinese Famous Wine" enterprise and one of the "Six Golden Flowers" of Sichuan Wine. The company has been recognized with the National Quality Award and is the third listed company in China's liquor industry. With a brand history tracing back to the Tang Dynasty, Shede Spirits has developed three core advantages: "old wine + ecology + culture." The distillery, officially established in 1940, follows traditional brewing techniques and boasts a leading amount of old wine stored in its altar.About Silver A' Design AwardThe Silver A' Design Award recognizes top-tier designs that exemplify excellence and innovation in their respective fields. Recipients of this award are acknowledged for their significant contributions to raising industry standards and advancing the practice of design through their highly functional and aesthetically pleasing creations. The Silver A' Design Award is granted to designs that showcase remarkable technical characteristics, artistic skill, original innovations, and insightful creativity, making a positive impact on everyday life.About A' Design AwardThe A' Packaging Design Award is a prestigious international competition that recognizes exceptional packaging designs from innovative designers , forward-thinking agencies, leading manufacturers, and influential brands. With a rigorous blind peer-review process and evaluation based on pre-established criteria by an expert jury panel, the A' Design Award aims to showcase and celebrate pioneering designs that contribute to the advancement of the packaging industry. Established in 2008, the A' Design Award is now in its 16th year and continues to inspire and drive the cycle of innovation in pursuit of its philanthropic mission to make the world a better place through the power of good design. Interested parties may learn more about the A' Design Awards, explore jury members, view past laureates, and participate with their projects at: https://packagingdesignstudio.com

