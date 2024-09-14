Auto2x launches Automotive Technology Radar to empower innovation scouting, partner discovery and strategic planning

Act on top opportunities in automotive

The automotive industry is undergoing massive change driven by digital transformation, automation and energy transition. New business models, incl. data monetization, shared mobility, and circular strategies, could add another $1 trillion to Automotive Revenues by 2030.

Change creates tremendous opportunities, as demonstrated by the waves of new market entrants, such as tech giants, and the proliferation of start-ups, among other indicators. Find the biggest opportunities with the Automotive Trend Radar.

The Auto2x Automotive Technology Radar helps you scout and invest in opportunities with the highest market potential, business readiness and technological maturity to unlock new revenue pools, advance product development or help you innovate and find best-fit partners for commercial or technology development.

The Automotive Technology Radar is a crucial tool to empower technology scouting, partner discovery, strategic planning and execution for Corporate Strategy, Innovation, New Product Development, R&D and Engineering teams.

Auto2x’s Radar uniquely synthesises innovation metrics for incumbent and emerging technologies, business data: market sizing, market share, growth rates; and interviews with experts, such as CEOs, entrepreneurs and academics.

How does the Technology Radar work?

The basic principle is to develop a robust scouting methodology that captures technological disruption and market movements and prioritises the identified items into Act, Prepare and Watch.

• Act: These technologies or opportunities are your top priority when investing in or leveraging to build new products or find partners to enter new markets.

• Prepare: the action point here is to position yourself to take advantage of the upcoming development or emerging opportunity.

• Watch: the time horizon for these innovations or items doesn’t require immediate action.

We score each technology across 3 Parameters:

1. Market Potential to show how big the market is, how fast it’s growing, what is the level of competition;

2. Technological Maturity: Technology Readiness Level (TRL, e.g.

3. Market Strategies which covers business readiness metrics

Who is it for?

• Innovation teams can use the Radar to build insightful technology roadmaps and understand what new functionality or new products they can bring from the evolution of technology;

• Strategy teams can identify opportunities and prioritise them to allocate resources better and improve ROI.

• Investment and Venture Capital teams (VC) can use the Radar to scout for attractive investment targets, for example, finding start-ups operating in a segment with high potential that aligns with their investment thesis.

• Finally, the Radar also serves as an outside-in perspective to help shed light on your blind spots

Auto2x leverages a comprehensive taxonomy of more than 1400 technologies in Automotive, which allows you to deep dive into your area of specialisation.

• AI in Automotive: captures the impact of advancements in Computer Vision, NLP, Generative AI and other technologies on EVs, ADAS, etc.

• Connected Cars: the digitalization of the vehicle interior services, connectivity (5G-6G), Human Machine Interface (HMI) & Software-Defined Vehicles (SDV);

• Autonomous Driving captures hardware (sensors) and software, business models for cars, trucks, motorbikes, shared mobility and other use cases.

• New Business Models, such as component-as-a-service, data monetization, automated ride-hailing, electrified car-sharing, and multi-modal transport;

• Electrified: Future of Powertrain, such as BEVs, PHEVs, HEVs, FC, clean ICE, Electric Vehicle charging, fuel cells, batteries, e-motors, and other;

• Circular Autos or Climate-Neutral Cars include sustainable materials, Circular Mobility, and sustainable manufacturing, among others.

Artificial Intelligence Driving Automotive to the Future. AI Assistants are expanding beyond consumer electronics and vehicle infotainment systems to sales, marketing and engineering across multiple industries, including Healthcare, Sales, Messaging and Human Resources. Auto2x has identified 42 companies active in this space which have attracted $578 Million in funding.

Autonomous Driving Technologies and Opportunities to Act on. New ADAS features for better perception, customer experience, digital wallets and electric AVs will contribute €21 Billion by 2025 together with increasing sensor content.

Next-generation Digital vehicles must integrate new, diverse technologies and complex logical operations; the hardware architecture has to support advanced software functionality and upgradability.

Car-Metaverse enables in-cabin features, remote access and virtual development for immersive-reality experiences powered by XR (VR & AR).

Electrification of passenger cars and commercial vehicles will play an important role in the journey towards a carbon-neutral society.

To learn more visit auto2xtech.com.

