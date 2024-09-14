PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 14, 2024 Tolentino takes up cudgels for 'orphaned' Sulu, says vital social services to the province must be sustained, following its exclusion from BARMM Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has taken up the cudgels for Sulu, after the province was virtually 'orphaned' due to the recent ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) that excluded it from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). "All national government agencies must have contingency plans to ensure that the delivery of vital services to the province, such as education, health, and social welfare will not be hampered," said Tolentino, as he noted that the SC ruling was 'immediately executory.' To recall, Tolentino delivered a manifestation in plenary earlier this week to appeal to the Senate to take cognizance of the political and budgetary implications of the SC decision. The said ruling, he said, upheld the validity of the Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), but declared that Sulu is not part of BARMM since the majority of its voters rejected the BOL in the plebiscite of 2019. "This presents pressing questions about Sulu's future, but it is vital to view this challenge as an opportunity. Now that Sulu is outside of BARMM, we must carefully consider not only the political but the financial implications of this decision," Tolentino stressed. The senator said that the Senate, in consultation with the Executive, must make the necessary adjustments to include the province in the allocations of various line agencies under the proposed P6.352-billion budget for 2025. Meanwhile, in his weekly radio program 'SOS' on DZRH, Tolentino emphasized to Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Spokesperson Irene Dumlao the need to focus immediate attention to Sulu. "Usually, when it rains heavily in BARMM, areas like Cotabato and other parts of the region experience flooding. What I think you should prepare for now is the situation that Sulu is no longer part of BARMM. The province should now receive attention because they will return to being under your care. What percentage of your allocation is reserved for Sulu? Perhaps none? Have you made any adjustments?" the senator asked Dumlao. In response, Dumlao assured the DSWD's continuous assistance to Sulu, as well as the agency's close coordination with its counterpart, the BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development. Tolentino also raised similar concerns earlier this week in the budget hearing of the Department of Science and Technology, and his budget consultation with the Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, and Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. "Sulu is a beautiful and peaceful province. There's no more Abu Sayyaf. We must all help in ensuring the welfare of its people and its progress," the senator concluded. # CAPTION: Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino has taken up the cudgels for Sulu, after the province was virtually 'orphaned' due to the recent ruling of the Supreme Court (SC) that excluded it from the Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). FILE PHOTO Tolentino, umapela ng pondo at suporta para sa Sulu matapos itong ihiwalay sa BARMM ng Korte Suprema May kakampi ang lokal na pamahalaan at mga mamamayan ng Sulu sa Senado kay Senate Majority Leader Francis 'Tol' Tolentino. Nitong Sabado, nanawagan ang mambabatas na dapat maipagpatuloy ang mga serbisyo publiko para sa naturang lalawigan, matapos maglabas ng desisyon ang Korte Suprema na naghihiwalay dito mula sa Bangsamoro Autonomous Region in Muslim Mindanao (BARMM). "Dapat may nakahandang plano ang lahat ng pambansang ahensya para siguruhin na hindi mapuputol ang paghahatid ng importanteng serbisyo, gaya ng edukasyon, kalusugan, at tulong panlipunan sa Sulu," ayon sa senador, sabay diin na ang pag-uutos ng Korte Suprema ay 'immediately executory' o agarang dapat ipatupad. Magugunita na nitong nagdaang linggo, nagtalumpati si Tolentino para manawagan sa Senado na suriin ang implikasyon ng desisyon ng Mataas na Korte sa pampulitika at pinansyal na mga usapin kaugnay ng naihiwalay na probinsya. Aniya, pinagtibay ng desisyon ang kawastuan ng Bangsamoro Organic Law (BOL), ngunit dineklara rin nito na hindi dapat bahagi ng BARMM ang Sulu - dahil ibinasura ng mayorya ng mga botante nito ang BOL sa plebisitong ginanap noong 2019. "Malaking katanungan ngayon ang kagyat na hinaharap ng Sulu. Pero mas mahalagang tignan ang pangyayaring ito bilang isang hamon at oportunidad. Ngayong wala na ang Sulu sa BARMM, dapat nating suriin, 'di lamang ang implikasyon nito sa pulitika, kundi maging sa ating pagbalangkas ng panukalang badyet," pahayag ni Tolentino. Aniya, dapat magtulungan ang Senado at Ehekutibo para ilaan ang naaayong alokasyon sa probinsya sa ilalim ng iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan sa panukalang P6.352-bilyong badyet para sa 2025. Samantala, sa kanyang regular na programang 'SOS' sa DZRH, hinikayat ni Tolentino si Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) Spokesperson Irene Dumlao na bigyan ng agarang atensyon ang mga pangangailangan ng lalawigan. "Tuwing may bagyo o malakas na pag-ulan ay sinasalanta ng matinding pagbaha ang maraming lugar sa BARMM. Ngayong 'di na bahagi ng autonomous region ang Sulu ay magbabalik na ito sa inyong pangangalaga. May paghahanda na ba kayong nagawa rito?" tanong ng senador. Bilang tugon, siniguro ni Dumlao na magpapatuloy ang pagtulong ng ahensya sa Sulu, gayundin ang malapit na ugnayan sa pagitan ng DSWD at ng BARMM Ministry of Social Services and Development. Ganito rin ang paalala ni Tolentino sa deliberasyon sa panukalang badyet ng iba't ibang ahensya ng pamahalaan sa Senado ngayong linggo - kabilang ang Department of Science and Technology, gayundin ang Philippine National Police, Bureau of Fire Protection, at Bureau of Jail Management and Penology. "Napakaganda at napaka-payapa ng lalawigan ng Sulu. Wala nang Abu Sayyaf. Sana tayo'y magtulung-tulong para siguruhin ang kapakanan ng kanyang mga mamayan, gayundin ng kanyang pag-unlad," pagtatapos ng senador.

