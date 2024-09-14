Derby Barracks/ Structure Fire

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 24A5004806

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Sgt. Abigail Drew

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: (802) 334-8881

DATE/TIME: 9/14/2024 at 0044 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: VT Route 100, Newport Center, VT

INCIDENT DESCRIPTION: Structure Fire

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 9/14/2024, at approximately 0044 hours, Vermont State Police were requested to assist with traffic for a fully engulfed structure fire on Vermont Route 100 in the town of Newport Center. It was reported a single-family home was fully engulfed. Everyone inside the home was able to exit the residence. Residents were transported to North Country Hospital by Newport Ambulance Service for non-life-threatening injuries.

Troopers closed Vermont Route 100 between Niles Rd and Route 14 in Newport Center. Fire Departments from the towns of Troy, North Troy and Lowell responded to assist with the fire. Newport Center Highway Department assisted with road closure signs. At this time this section of roadway remains closed. An update will be provided when the roadway is reopened.

At this time no additional details are available as the investigation is ongoing.







