Fw: Traffic Alert - VT RT 100 Newport Town - CORRECTION

CORRECTION -





State of Vermont

Department of Public Safety

Vermont State Police - Derby

Press Release – Highway / Traffic Notification

VT Route 100 at the intersection of VT Route 14 in Newport Town is closed in the area of 945 VT Route 100 due to a structure fire.

This incident is expected to last until further notice. Specific details are not yet available and updates will be provided as appropriate.

Motorists should expect delays in the area, or seek alternate routes. Please drive carefully.

Christie Raymond Emergency Communications Dispatcher I Vermont State Police Williston PSAP





