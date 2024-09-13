Senate Bill 1315 Printer's Number 1875
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - of the Harrisburg Cemetery Association;
THENCE along the lands of the Harrisburg Cemetery
Association, South 16 degrees 39 minutes 58 seconds East for a
distance of 61.58 feet to a point in the State Street Ramp from
North Cameron Street to 13th Street;
THENCE in and through the said State Street Ramp, South 58
degrees 58 minutes 47 seconds West for a distance of 559.38 feet
to a point on the eastern legal right-of-way line of North
Cameron Street;
THENCE along the eastern legal right-of-way line of North
Cameron Street, North 15 degrees 16 minutes 47 seconds West for
a distance of 81.00 feet to the place of beginning.
Containing 2.857 acres or 124,449 square feet, gross.
(c) Subject to certain matters.--The conveyance shall be
made under and subject to all lawful and enforceable easements,
servitudes and rights of others, including, but not confined to,
highway rights-of-way, including without limitation the right-
of-way for the State Street Bridge, SR 3014, and the right-of-
way for the ramp to 13th Street adjoining such bridge, SR 3028,
streets, roadways and rights of any telephone, telegraph, water,
electric, gas or pipeline companies, as well as under and
subject to any lawful and enforceable estates or tenancies
vested in third persons appearing of record, for any portion of
the land or improvements erected thereon.
(d) Prohibitions.--Any conveyance authorized under this
section shall be made under and subject to the condition, which
shall be contained in the deed of conveyance, that no portion of
the property conveyed shall be used as a licensed facility, as
defined in 4 Pa.C.S. § 1103 (relating to definitions), or any
other similar type of facility authorized under State law. The
