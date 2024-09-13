Senate Bill 1319 Printer's Number 1879
PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - governor, shareholder or director, member or manager who is an
individual duly certified to practice architecture in the
Commonwealth pursuant to this act.
(i) Each project undertaken by a firm engaged in the
practice of architecture in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania
must be under the personal supervision of a partner in the case
of a partnership or limited liability partnership, a member of
the board of governors in the case of a professional
association, a shareholder in the case of a professional
corporation, a director in the case of a business corporation or
member or manager in the case of limited liability company who
holds a [certificate] license to engage in the practice of
architecture in this Commonwealth pursuant to this act. The seal
of such individuals must appear on all drawings, specifications
and other design documents issued by the firm for such projects.
(j) The board shall by promulgation of rules and
regulations, require any partnership, professional association,
professional corporation, business corporation, limited
liability company or limited liability partnership practicing
architecture in this State to file with the board information
concerning its officers, directors, partners, professional
association board of governors, beneficial owners, members or
managers and such other aspects of its organization as the board
deems appropriate. In the administration of this subsection, the
board may require each partnership, professional association,
professional corporation, business corporation, limited
liability company or limited liability partnership to pay an
annual filing fee in the amount determined by the board by
promulgation of rules and regulations.
(k) No corporation, professional association, partnership,
20240SB1319PN1879 - 20 -
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
