Senate Bill 1319 Printer's Number 1879

PENNSYLVANIA, September 13 - governor, shareholder or director, member or manager who is an

individual duly certified to practice architecture in the

Commonwealth pursuant to this act.

(i) Each project undertaken by a firm engaged in the

practice of architecture in the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania

must be under the personal supervision of a partner in the case

of a partnership or limited liability partnership, a member of

the board of governors in the case of a professional

association, a shareholder in the case of a professional

corporation, a director in the case of a business corporation or

member or manager in the case of limited liability company who

holds a [certificate] license to engage in the practice of

architecture in this Commonwealth pursuant to this act. The seal

of such individuals must appear on all drawings, specifications

and other design documents issued by the firm for such projects.

(j) The board shall by promulgation of rules and

regulations, require any partnership, professional association,

professional corporation, business corporation, limited

liability company or limited liability partnership practicing

architecture in this State to file with the board information

concerning its officers, directors, partners, professional

association board of governors, beneficial owners, members or

managers and such other aspects of its organization as the board

deems appropriate. In the administration of this subsection, the

board may require each partnership, professional association,

professional corporation, business corporation, limited

liability company or limited liability partnership to pay an

annual filing fee in the amount determined by the board by

promulgation of rules and regulations.

(k) No corporation, professional association, partnership,

20240SB1319PN1879 - 20 -

