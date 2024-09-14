PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 13, 2024 Cayetano pushes for development of Laguna Lake Senator Alan Peter Cayetano on Wednesday called for the creation of a corporate entity that will develop Laguna Lake and unlock its full potential. Cayetano made his call on September 11, 2024 as he sponsored Senate Bill No. 2647 which advocates for the strengthening of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), saying the Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA) should also be given attention. "I hope we can come up with some kind of corporate entity that is partly government, partly private to actually develop the Laguna Lake and the ancestral lands of the indigenous peoples of the Philippines," he said. Earlier in the week, Cayetano urged the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to conduct thorough studies and look into the possibility of creating a development plan for the Laguna Lake. During the September 9, 2024 Finance Committee hearing on the agency's proposed 2025 budget, Cayetano emphasized past issues as he brought up the project. "In 1998, my first privilege speech was about Laguna Lake. Sabi ko, 'LLDA - Laguna Lake Development Authority. I see the 'Laguna Lake,' I see the 'Authority,' but where is the 'Development'? 1998 po 'yon. Pare-pareho na tayong tumanda. Nando'n pa rin ang Laguna Lake. Nando'n pa rin 'yong Authority. Pero wala pa rin y'ung Development," the senator stressed to DPWH. Laguna Lake, the country's largest lake, is used for fisheries, flood control, power generation, recreation, irrigation, industrial cooling, waste disposal, and domestic water supply. However, studies by LLDA reveal that the lake faces serious ecological issues, including poor waste management, sanitation problems, congestion, sedimentation, pollution from various sources, declining water quality, flooding, and loss of biodiversity. Cayetano underscored the need to resolve these problems while also seeking new development opportunities. He emphasized the need for careful planning to ensure the project benefits everyone involved and to prevent negative environment and social impacts. The senator suggested that in-depth studies, potentially involving the Asian Development Bank (ADB), be conducted for the development of the Lake. "It's bigger than Singapore, at may one third pa na kasya sa loob ng Laguna Lake, Mister Secretary. Pakitingnan lang po kung baka pwedeng may gumawa ng study [to maximize the lake]," Cayetano told DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan. While noting that there are fish pens and on-going floating solar farm projects on the lake, the senator said the LLDA could still unlock more potential similar to the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), which has successfully developed areas like Fort Bonifacio and Clark. He also pointed out that LLDA lacks the funds and development focus that BCDA has, emphasizing the need for a solid plan to reveal potential opportunities, especially from road and reclamation projects. "Napakaganda ng Laguna Lake... In terms of areas to develop, [it covers the provinces of] Rizal and Laguna, and then the cities of Muntinlupa and Taguig in Metro Manila," he said. "Ang dami nating pwedeng i-develop sa Laguna Lake, but it has to be done the right way," he added. Cayetano itinutulak ang pagpapaunlad ng Laguna Lake Kailangang magbuo ng isang corporate entity na siyang magpapaunlad sa Laguna Lake upang makamit ang buong potensyal nito. Ito ang panawagan ni Senador Alan Peter Cayetano nitong Miyerkules, September 11, 2024, sa kanyang sponsorship sa Senate Bill No. 2647 na nagsusulong ng pagpapalakas ng Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA). Aniya, sa pagpapalakas ng BCDA, marapat ding bigyang pansin ang Laguna Lake Development Authority (LLDA). "I hope we can come up with some kind of corporate entity that is partly government, partly private to actually develop the Laguna Lake and the ancestral lands of the indigenous peoples of the Philippines," wika ng senador. Noong nakaraang Lunes, hinimok ni Cayetano ang Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) na magsagawa ng masusing pag-aaral at posibleng maglatag ng isang komprehensibong plano para sa pagpapaunlad ng Laguna Lake. Sa pagdinig ng Finance Committee noong September 9, 2024 sa panukalang 2025 budget ng ahensya, binigyang diin ni Cayetano ang mga nakaraang isyu sa proyekto. "In 1998, my first privilege speech was about Laguna Lake. Sabi ko, 'LLDA - Laguna Lake Development Authority. I see the 'Laguna Lake,' I see the 'Authority,' but where is the 'Development'? 1998 po 'yon. Pare-pareho na tayong tumanda. Nando'n pa rin ang Laguna Lake. Nando'n pa rin 'yong Authority. Pero wala pa rin y'ung Development," wika ng senador sa DPWH. Pinakamalaking lawa sa bansa ang Laguna Lake. Kasalukuyan itong ginagamit para sa pangingisda, pagkontrol sa baha, pagbuo ng kuryente, panglibangan, patubig, industrial cooling, pagtatapon ng basura, at para sa suplay ng tubig sa mga tahanan. Gayunpaman, may mga pag-aaral ang LLDA na nagpapakita na ang lawa ay nahaharap sa mga seryosong isyu sa ekolohiya, kabilang ang mahinang pamamahala ng basura, kalinisan, kasikipan, sedimentation, polusyon, mababang kalidad ng tubig, pagbaha, at pagkawala ng biodiversity. Ani Cayetano, kailangang lutasin ang mga problemang ito habang naghahanap din ng mga bagong pagkakataon sa pag-unlad. Binigyang diin niya ang pangangailangan para sa maingat na pagpaplano upang matiyak na ang proyekto ay pakikinabangan ng lahat at upang maiwasan ang mga negatibong epekto sa kapaligiran at lipunan. Iminungkahi ng senador ang pagsasagawa ng malalim na pag-aaral, na posibleng pangunahan ng Asian Development Bank (ADB), para sa pagpapaunlad ng lawa. "It's bigger than Singapore, at may one third pa na kasya sa loob ng Laguna Lake, Mister Secretary. Pakitingnan lang po kung baka pwedeng may gumawa ng study [to maximize the lake]," wika ni Cayetano kay DPWH Secretary Manuel Bonoan. Bagama't binanggit na mayroong mga fish pen at on-going floating solar farm projects sa lawa, sinabi ng senador na ang LLDA ay maaari pa ring magbukas ng mas maraming potensyal na katulad ng Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), na matagumpay na nakabuo ng mga lugar tulad ng Fort Bonifacio at Clark. Ipinunto rin niya na kulang ang LLDA sa pondo at development focus na mayroon ang BCDA. Binigyang diin niya ang pangangailangan para sa isang matibay na plano upang ipakita ang mga potensyal nito, lalo na mula sa mga proyekto sa kalsada at reclamation. "Napakaganda ng Laguna Lake... In terms of areas to develop, [it covers the provinces of] Rizal and Laguna, and then the cities of Muntinlupa and Taguig in Metro Manila," wika ni Cayetano. "Ang dami nating pwedeng i-develop sa Laguna Lake, but it has to be done the right way," dagdag niya.

