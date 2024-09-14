PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 13, 2024 Gatchalian wants holistic approach to effectively execute ban on POGOs by year-end Senator Win Gatchalian said a holistic approach is needed to effectively execute the President's directive to ban all operations of Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGOs) in the country by the end of the year. "The approach should be holistic and cover all facets of the President's declaration. The end goal is for the country to have a smooth winding down of POGO operations," Gatchalian said. He emphasized that the focus should extend beyond entities licensed by the Philippine Amusement and Games Corp. (PAGCOR), noting that around 200 illegal POGO operations are currently active in the country as estimated by the Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC). Gatchalian stressed the need for law enforcement to target illegal POGOs still operating to ensure they are completely eliminated from the country. "Kahit na ipatigil natin ang mga lisensyadong POGO pero hindi naman natin nahahabol ang mga ilegal, mananatili pa rin ang operasyon ng POGO sa bansa. Hindi magiging epektibo ang pagsasara kung magpapatuloy pa rin ang mga scam na ginagawa nila," he said. Further, the senator said the Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) should coordinate closely with PAGCOR to ascertain the value of gross gaming revenue (GGR) generated by each Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL), the term by which POGOs are now called. Gatchalian noted that past hearings revealed a deficiency of P2 to P5 billion in collectibles, referring to discrepancies between the GGR declared by POGOs to PAGCOR and the GGR submitted to the BIR for tax purposes. "The GGR is the basis of payments to both PAGCOR and BIR, but PAGCOR, as the regulator, has a mechanism to verify the actual GGR. However, the declarations to the BIR are often undervalued," he said. "Kung may utang at umalis na sila, paano pa natin mahahabol," he pointed out. Gatchalian also flagged a discrepancy in the number of alien employment certificates (AEP) issued by the Bureau of Immigration (BI) and the number of work permits issued to POGO foreign workers by the Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE). PAGCOR reported that as of July 2024, there are 26,431 foreign workers in the POGO industry. DOLE, however, reported only 15,819 AEPs in 2024. 'Holistic approach' ang kailangan para tuluyan nang mawala ang mga POGO sa katapusan ng taon -Gatchalian Sinabi ni Senador Win Gatchalian na kailangan ng holistic approach para epektibong maisakatuparan ang direktiba ng Pangulo na ipagbawal ang lahat ng operasyon ng Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (POGO) sa bansa sa pagtatapos ng taon. "Ang diskarte ay dapat na holistic at sumasaklaw sa lahat ng aspeto ng deklarasyon ng Pangulo. Ang layunin ay magkaroon ang bansa ng maayos na pagwawakas ng mga operasyon ng POGO," sabi ni Gatchalian. Binigyang-diin niya na hindi lamang dapat nakatuon ang pansin sa mga POGO na lisensyado ng Philippine Amusement and Games Corp. (PAGCOR) dahil marami pa rin aniya ang mga POGO na ilegal na tumatakbo, tulad ng sinabi ng Presidential Anti-Organized Crime Commission (PAOCC) na umaabot pa sa higit dalawang daan ang bilang. "Kahit na ipatigil natin ang mga lisensyadong POGO pero hindi naman natin nahahabol ang mga ilegal, mananatili pa rin ang operasyon ng POGO sa bansa. Hindi magiging epektibo ang pagsasara kung magpapatuloy pa ang mga scam na ginagawa nila," ayon sa senador. Dagdag pa riyan, sinabi rin niya na dapat makipag-ugnayan ang Bureau of Internal Revenue (BIR) sa PAGCOR upang alamin ang halaga ng gross gaming revenue (GGR) ng bawat Internet Gaming Licensee (IGL), ang bagong termino na ipinalit sa POGO. Ani Gatchalian, natukoy sa mga nakaraang pagdinig ang kakulangang P2 bilyon hanggang P5 bilyon na dapat na nakolekta ng gobyerno, kasunod ng pagkakaiba o discrepancy sa pagitan ng GGR na idineklara ng mga POGO sa PAGCOR at ng GGR na isinumite sa BIR para malaman kung magkano ang dapat bayarang buwis. "Ang GGR ang batayan ng mga babayaran sa PAGCOR at BIR, ngunit ang PAGCOR, bilang regulator, ay may mekanismo para matukoy ang aktwal na GGR. Ang mga deklarasyon kasi sa BIR ay madalas na undervalued," aniya. "Kung may utang at umalis na sila, paano pa natin mahahabol," ang mariing sinabi ni Gatchalian. Nagbabala din si Gatchalian sa hindi tugmang bilang ng alien employment certificates (AEP) na inisyu ng Bureau of Immigration (BI) at ang bilang ng mga work permit ng Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) sa mga foreign nationals na nagtatrabaho sa mga POGO. Noong Hulyo 2024, iniulat ng PAGCOR na may naitalang 26,431 foreign nationals na nagtatrabaho sa mga POGO. Pero batay naman sa rekord ng DOLE, 15,819 lamang ang inisyu nitong AEPs.

