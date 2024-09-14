PHILIPPINES, September 14 - Press Release

September 13, 2024 Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on the arraignment of Quiboloy in Pasig RTC Karapat-dapat managot sa batas si Apollo Quiboloy. He and his co-accused have caused unspeakable pain to women, children, and the most vulnerable. Ang pagpapaharap sa kanila sa hukuman ay isang malaking hakbang tungo sa ganap na hustisya. Partikular na nagpapasalamat tayo kay alias Amanda. Siya ang isa sa unang nag-testify in public, sa pamamagitan ng Senado, para isiwalat ang sistematikong panggagahasa, pang-aabuso, at pananamantala ni Quiboloy. Until now, her courage has inspired more victim-survivors to fight for justice. Kaya magpapatuloy ang aming Senate hearing. Papaharapin natin si Quiboloy at mga kapwa niya akusado sa Senado. Maraming biktima pa ang gustong mag-testigo para ipaglaban ang kanilang pagkatao, ang kanilang dignidad, at ang buong katotohanan.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.