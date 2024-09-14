Congratulations to WDVA's Military Spouse Liaison Olivia Burley! - Inslee recognizes outstanding leadership in 23 state government managers

Gov. Jay Inslee recognized 23 state agency leaders earlier this week at an annual awards ceremony. The Governor's Outstanding Leadership Awards celebrated accomplishments achieved during the 2023 calendar year, to include WDVA's very own Military Spouse Liaison, Olivia Burley!

Excerpt from Oliva Burley's Nomination:

Burley has revolutionized support for military spouses through the Military Spouse Initiative, reducing employment barriers and influencing state legislation. Her collaborative approach ensures that military families are heard and valued in policy discussions.

The awards were created by an executive order in 1985 to honor state government leaders who exemplify leadership. Inslee expanded the criteria to focus on continuous improvement principles, as well as pro-equity and anti-racism efforts. A selection committee composed of agency directors reviewed many nominees and chose the recipients.

“Thanks to our dedicated public employees, Washington is among the few states that consistently ranks as one of the best states to live and work.” Inslee said. “Because of your expertise and experience, we’re bolder, better, and more agile during change and challenge.”

More info: Governor's Outstanding Leadership Award | Governor Jay Inslee